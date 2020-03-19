Medical Molecular Imaging Application Market Size, Share, Development by 2026|Cardiarc, Digirad, Gamma Medica

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Medical Molecular Imaging Application market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Medical Molecular Imaging Application market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Medical Molecular Imaging Application Market Leading Players

Cardiarc, Digirad, Gamma Medica, GE, Gvi Medical Devices, Hitachi, Mediso, CMR Naviscan, Neurologica, Neusoft, BC Technical, Philips, Positron, Siemens, Biosensors International, Toshiba, Trivitron Healthcare, Molecular Devices

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Medical Molecular Imaging Application Segmentation by Product

TheMRI, CT, PET, SPECT, Ultrasound

Medical Molecular Imaging Application Segmentation by Application

Oncology, Cardio and vascular, Neurology, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Medical Molecular Imaging Application market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Medical Molecular Imaging

1.1 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Molecular Imaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 MRI

2.5 CT

2.6 PET

2.7 SPECT

2.8 Ultrasound 3 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Oncology

3.5 Cardio and vascular

3.6 Neurology

3.7 Others 4 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Molecular Imaging as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Molecular Imaging Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Molecular Imaging Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Molecular Imaging Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cardiarc

5.1.1 Cardiarc Profile

5.1.2 Cardiarc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Cardiarc Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cardiarc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cardiarc Recent Developments

5.2 Digirad

5.2.1 Digirad Profile

5.2.2 Digirad Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Digirad Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Digirad Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Digirad Recent Developments

5.3 Gamma Medica

5.5.1 Gamma Medica Profile

5.3.2 Gamma Medica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Gamma Medica Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Gamma Medica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 GE Recent Developments

5.4 GE

5.4.1 GE Profile

5.4.2 GE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 GE Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 GE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 GE Recent Developments

5.5 Gvi Medical Devices

5.5.1 Gvi Medical Devices Profile

5.5.2 Gvi Medical Devices Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Gvi Medical Devices Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Gvi Medical Devices Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Gvi Medical Devices Recent Developments

5.6 Hitachi

5.6.1 Hitachi Profile

5.6.2 Hitachi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Hitachi Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Hitachi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

5.7 Mediso

5.7.1 Mediso Profile

5.7.2 Mediso Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Mediso Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mediso Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Mediso Recent Developments

5.8 CMR Naviscan

5.8.1 CMR Naviscan Profile

5.8.2 CMR Naviscan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 CMR Naviscan Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 CMR Naviscan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 CMR Naviscan Recent Developments

5.9 Neurologica

5.9.1 Neurologica Profile

5.9.2 Neurologica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Neurologica Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Neurologica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Neurologica Recent Developments

5.10 Neusoft

5.10.1 Neusoft Profile

5.10.2 Neusoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Neusoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Neusoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Neusoft Recent Developments

5.11 BC Technical

5.11.1 BC Technical Profile

5.11.2 BC Technical Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 BC Technical Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 BC Technical Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 BC Technical Recent Developments

5.12 Philips

5.12.1 Philips Profile

5.12.2 Philips Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Philips Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Philips Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Philips Recent Developments

5.13 Positron

5.13.1 Positron Profile

5.13.2 Positron Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Positron Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Positron Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Positron Recent Developments

5.14 Siemens

5.14.1 Siemens Profile

5.14.2 Siemens Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.15 Biosensors International

5.15.1 Biosensors International Profile

5.15.2 Biosensors International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Biosensors International Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Biosensors International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Biosensors International Recent Developments

5.16 Toshiba

5.16.1 Toshiba Profile

5.16.2 Toshiba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Toshiba Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Toshiba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.17 Trivitron Healthcare

5.17.1 Trivitron Healthcare Profile

5.17.2 Trivitron Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Trivitron Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Trivitron Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Trivitron Healthcare Recent Developments

5.18 Molecular Devices

5.18.1 Molecular Devices Profile

5.18.2 Molecular Devices Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Molecular Devices Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Molecular Devices Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Molecular Devices Recent Developments 6 North America Medical Molecular Imaging by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Medical Molecular Imaging by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Medical Molecular Imaging by Players and by Application

8.1 China Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Molecular Imaging by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Medical Molecular Imaging by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Medical Molecular Imaging by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List*

