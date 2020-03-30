Medical Imaging Workstation Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The global medical imaging workstation market is expected to witness CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to technological advancements in the imaging systems that require sophisticated operating units and workstations for smooth operation. In addition, growing investment by the healthcare providers to upgrade their infrastructure coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure around the world projected to boost the market growth. Also, the introduction of advanced display and image processing modalities is anticipated to boost the existing work station and further fuel the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of ambulatory imaging facilities and the introduction of artificial intelligence for predictive analysis to help healthcare providers is projected to play an important role in driving market growth. However, the high cost of imaging systems and lack of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the market progress over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Thin Client Workstations Expected to Have Significant Share

Thinclient work stations are the lightweight workstations that are managed remotely and have all features found on the normal workstation. Due to the need for effective and early patient diagnosis with high accuracy and high adoption of remote monitoring systems the segment is anticipated to have a notable growth rate. Workstations for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are anticipated to grow at a notable rate owing to the ability to provide 3D images using the magnetic field and need of sophisticated systems to process these images with accuracy.

Medical imaging workstations have become an important part in the medical diagnosis of the patients. The imaging systems are actively used in the diagnosis of many chronic diseases. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world is anticipated to boost the market growth. According to Cancer Research UK in 2018, there were about 17 million new cancer cases worldwide and by 2040 the new cancer cases may grow up to 27.5 million. Due to the increase in cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the major factors driving the growth of medical imaging work stations market.

North America Expected to have Significant Market Share

North America region is anticipated to have significant market share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, ageing population and quality healthcare accessibility. Furthermore, well-established reimbursement policies that encourage the healthcare providers to maintain the quality infrastructure are expected to fuel the market growth. The factors such as the presence of a large number of diagnostic centres, growing prevalence of targeted diseases and adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems are expected to fuel the regional growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the significant growth owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and adoption of advanced imaging systems in countries such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Global medical imaging workstations market is moderately fragmented and competitive. Market players are focusing on advancing the technologies and regional expansion to increase their market share. The key market players operating in the market include GE Healthcare, PaxeraHealth, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Carestream Health among others.

