Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2027

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Medical Imaging Phantoms industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Imaging Phantoms as well as some small players.

companies profiled in the report include PTW Freiburg GmbH, Gold Standard Phantoms, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Pure Imaging Phantoms, Dielectric Corporation, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Carville Limited, Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.(CIRS, A Castleray), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., and Leeds Test Objects Ltd.

The global medical imaging phantoms market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Device Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

CT Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

Others

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



