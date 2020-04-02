Medical Image Management Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

Medical Image management Market was valued at USD 4.19 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.14Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

The medical image management system and method uses a central data management system to centrally manage the storage and transmission of electronic records containing medical images between remotely located facilities.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological Advancements in Imaging solutions

1.2 Growth in Medical imaging sector

1.3 Government initiatives for Fund raising

1.4 Increasing usage of VNA

1.5 Benefits of Image management

1.6 Cost cutting in Healthcare expenses

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Longer product life cycle

2.2 High implementation costs

Market Segmentation:

Medical Image Management market is segmented on the basis of:

1. ByEnd user:

1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Diagnostic imaging centers

1.3 Others

2. By Product:

2.1 Picture Archiving and communication systems

2.1.1 PACS Market, By Procurement Model

2.1.1.1 Departmental PACS

2.1.1.2 enterprise PACS

2.2 Vendor Neutral Archives

2.2.1 VNA Market, By Delivery model

2.2.1.1 On-Premise VNA

2.2.1.2 Hybrid VNA

2.2.1.3 Fully Cloud-Based VNA

2.2.2 VNA Market, By Procurement Model

2.2.2.1 Departmental

2.2.2.2 Multi departmental

2.2.2.3 Multisite Enterprise

2.2.3 VNA Market, By Vendor Type

2.2.4 PACS Vendors

2.2.5 Independent Software Vendors

2.2.6 Infrastructure/Storage Vendors

2.3 Application-Independent Clinical Archive

2.3.1 Aica Market, By Vendor Type

2.3.1.1 VNA Vendors

2.3.1.2 Native Aica Vendors

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mckesson Corporation

2. General Electric (GE) Company

3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

4. Merge Healthcare Incorporated (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

5. AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

6. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

7. Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

8. Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

9. Bridgehead Software

10. Novarad Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Medical Image Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

