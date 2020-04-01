Medical Coding Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026| Maxim Health Information Services, Optum, NThrive

Complete study of the global Medical Coding market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Medical Coding industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Medical Coding production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Medical Coding market include _ Maxim Health Information Services, Optum, NThrive, STARTEK Health, Parexel International Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Merck, Aviacode, Verisk Analytics, Medical Record Associates, Precyse Solutions, Nuance Communications

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Medical Coding industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Medical Coding manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Medical Coding industry.

Global Medical Coding Market Segment By Type:

, Healthcare Universal Program Coding System (HCPCS), International Classification Of Diseases (ICD), Current Procedure Term (CPT) Medical Coding System Medical Coding Breakdown Data by Application,

Global Medical Coding Market Segment By Application:

Hospital, Insurance Company, Private Health Care Organizations, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Medical Coding industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Coding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Coding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Coding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Coding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Coding market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Coding Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Coding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Healthcare Universal Program Coding System (HCPCS)

1.4.3 International Classification Of Diseases (ICD)

1.4.4 Current Procedure Term (CPT) Medical Coding System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Coding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Insurance Company

1.5.4 Private Health Care Organizations

1.5.5 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Medical Coding Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Medical Coding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Coding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Medical Coding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Medical Coding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Medical Coding Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Coding Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Coding Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Coding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Coding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Medical Coding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Medical Coding Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Medical Coding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Coding Revenue in 2019

3.3 Medical Coding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Medical Coding Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Medical Coding Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Coding Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Coding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Medical Coding Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Coding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Coding Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Medical Coding Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Medical Coding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Coding Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Medical Coding Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Medical Coding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Medical Coding Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Medical Coding Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Medical Coding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Medical Coding Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Medical Coding Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Medical Coding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Coding Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Medical Coding Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Coding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Medical Coding Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Medical Coding Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Medical Coding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Medical Coding Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Medical Coding Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Medical Coding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Medical Coding Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Maxim Health Information Services

13.1.1 Maxim Health Information Services Company Details

13.1.2 Maxim Health Information Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Maxim Health Information Services Medical Coding Introduction

13.1.4 Maxim Health Information Services Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Maxim Health Information Services Recent Development

13.2 Optum

13.2.1 Optum Company Details

13.2.2 Optum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Optum Medical Coding Introduction

13.2.4 Optum Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Optum Recent Development

13.3 NThrive

13.3.1 NThrive Company Details

13.3.2 NThrive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 NThrive Medical Coding Introduction

13.3.4 NThrive Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 NThrive Recent Development

13.4 STARTEK Health

13.4.1 STARTEK Health Company Details

13.4.2 STARTEK Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 STARTEK Health Medical Coding Introduction

13.4.4 STARTEK Health Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 STARTEK Health Recent Development

13.5 Parexel International Corporation

13.5.1 Parexel International Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Parexel International Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Parexel International Corporation Medical Coding Introduction

13.5.4 Parexel International Corporation Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Parexel International Corporation Recent Development

13.6 Oracle Corporation

13.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Oracle Corporation Medical Coding Introduction

13.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Merck

13.7.1 Merck Company Details

13.7.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Merck Medical Coding Introduction

13.7.4 Merck Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Merck Recent Development

13.8 Aviacode

13.8.1 Aviacode Company Details

13.8.2 Aviacode Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Aviacode Medical Coding Introduction

13.8.4 Aviacode Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Aviacode Recent Development

13.9 Verisk Analytics

13.9.1 Verisk Analytics Company Details

13.9.2 Verisk Analytics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Verisk Analytics Medical Coding Introduction

13.9.4 Verisk Analytics Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Verisk Analytics Recent Development

13.10 Medical Record Associates

13.10.1 Medical Record Associates Company Details

13.10.2 Medical Record Associates Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Medical Record Associates Medical Coding Introduction

13.10.4 Medical Record Associates Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Medical Record Associates Recent Development

13.11 Precyse Solutions

10.11.1 Precyse Solutions Company Details

10.11.2 Precyse Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Precyse Solutions Medical Coding Introduction

10.11.4 Precyse Solutions Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Precyse Solutions Recent Development

13.12 Nuance Communications

10.12.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

10.12.2 Nuance Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nuance Communications Medical Coding Introduction

10.12.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Medical Coding Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

