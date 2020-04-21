Medical Cannabis Market 2020-2026: Onset Of Advanced Technologies To Upsurge The Growth

Medical Cannabis Market 2020-2026: Onset Of Advanced Technologies To Upsurge The GrowthApril 21, 2020
Medical Cannabis Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Medical Cannabis market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Medical Cannabis industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures (BOL Pharma, Tilray, Medreleaf Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation, Insys Therapeutics, Inc, Aphria, Inc, MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, Medical Marijuana Inc) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.Medical Cannabis Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).
Scope of Medical Cannabis Market: Medicinal cannabis are also known as Medical marijuana, which area used either to treat disease or to improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used in treatment of certain disease or health conditions such as pain, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures.
The various economies are involved in the activities to legalize the export of medicinal cannabis product, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the medical cannabis market.
The global Medical Cannabis market is valued at 3520 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Cannabis market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
❇ Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
❇ Cannabidiol (CBD)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
❇ Pain
❇ Arthritis
❇ Neurological Disease (Epilepsy
❇ Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurological Applications)
❇ Others
Medical Cannabis Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
