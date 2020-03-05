Medical Bionics Market Shares, Technology and Top Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, BionX Medical Technologies, Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation | 2020-2025 Forecast Period

The Global Medical Bionics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025 Rise in Incidence of Chronic Disease is expected to drive the growth of the global Medical Bionics market.

Increasing accidents and injuries leading to amputations, rising number of people opting for organ transplants, and increasing pool of geriatric population and associated organ failures are some of the factors driving the growth of the global market. Factors, High cost of treatment is expected to impede the market growth. Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies.

Based on product, the global Medical Bionics market is segmented into Heart Bionics, Orthopedic Bionics, Ear Bionics, Vision Bionics, and Neural Bionics. Heart bionics is the leading market in products segment as a result of growing prevalence of cardiac complications such as valvular stenosis and congenital heart disease.

Based on the basis of application, the market is segmented into Implantable Bionics, External Bionics.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for noninvasive surgical procedures contribute to the dominance of North America in medical bionics market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Boston Scientific Corporation, BionX Medical Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Ekso Bionics, LifeNet Health Inc., Medtronic Plc., Ossur, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

