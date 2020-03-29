Meat Substitutes Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Meat Substitutes Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Meat Substitutes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Meat Substitutes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/16141?source=atm

Meat Substitutes Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key market players are focusing on entering new markets by means of collaborations and partnerships with a view to reinforce their product lines. Few of the key players profiled in this research study include Beyond Meat, Amys Kitchen Inc.,Cauldron Foods,Meatless B.V., Garden Protein International, Inc.,and Quorn Foods.

Textured Vegetable Proteins to Witness High Demand in the Coming Years

Textured vegetable proteins (TVP) gained popularity since past years owing to the nutritious value they provide. They are a rich protein source with less fat content, which in turn has triggered their consumption in many low fat vegetarian dishes. Demand for TVP is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace in the upcoming years. Its demand is also influenced by a large percentage of population that prefers low carbohydrate meal in their daily diet. Awareness regarding healthy food consumption is expected to support demand for textured vegetable proteins across regions. In terms of revenues, the textured vegetable proteins segment is expected to lead the global market for meat substitutes during the analysis period. Tofu is another preferred substitute for meat, especially in the Asian countries.

Frozen Meat Substitutes Gaining High Steam

The concept of frozen food is growing healthily, with awareness regarding various advantages of frozen food triggering their consumption on a large scale. In addition, nutritional value provided by frozen food is relatively higher than fresh food, as freezing of food items prevents the loss of essential proteins and vitamins during their transport or storage. Frozen meat substitutes, a popular category of frozen food, are cost effective and convenient. Frozen meat substitutes are expected to witness a sale of over US$ 3 Bn by the end of the period of assessment with a high demand in the coming years.

Sale of Meat Substitutes to Increase with Increasing Food Chain Services and Online Stores

Manufacturers of meat substitutes are continuously striving to enhance their presence across the globe. Food chain services have a proven record of higher sales of meat substitutes across various countries and are a highly lucrative distribution channel. Manufacturers can consider food chain services as their best bet with a view to increase sales of their products and also enhance their distribution network. In addition, with the emergence of E-commerce, online stores are gaining high traction with respect to any food produce. Online store is another potential selling platform for meat substitutes and is projected to gain high steam in the years to follow.

Soy Proteins to be the Most Preferred Meat Substitute Source

Meat substitutes are high in proteins, typically soy proteins. Products such as tofu, textured vegetable proteins and tempeh are rich in soya content. Soy proteins is a highly preferred protein source owing to advantages such as fat loss, carb regulation and healthy diet. The soy segment is poised to generate sales of over US$ 4 Bn by 2026 end owing to increased consumption by athletes. Also, the global market for meat substitutes is also influenced by the increasing demand for mycoproteins are they are fee of cholesterol and help in maintaining normal cholesterol levels. They are a rich lean protein source and highly preferred among the younger generation.

Higher Sale of Meat Substitutes to be Observed in European Countries in the Coming Period

Europe has been a benchmark of protein consuming population as compared to other regions in the globe. Majority of the population in Europe has been consuming high protein diet since past several years. The meat substitute consumption in this region is increasing and is expected to touch a higher sales figure of around US$ 2800 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/16141?source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Meat Substitutes Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/16141?source=atm

The Meat Substitutes Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Meat Substitutes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Meat Substitutes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Meat Substitutes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Meat Substitutes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Meat Substitutes Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Meat Substitutes Production 2014-2025

2.2 Meat Substitutes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Meat Substitutes Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Meat Substitutes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Meat Substitutes Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Meat Substitutes Market

2.4 Key Trends for Meat Substitutes Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Meat Substitutes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Meat Substitutes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Meat Substitutes Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Meat Substitutes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Meat Substitutes Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Meat Substitutes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Meat Substitutes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….