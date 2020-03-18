Measurement Technology In Downstream Processing Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2017 to 2027

Widespread adoption of single use sensors to be observed in the coming years

Sensors, transmitters and controllers, sensor housings, cables and connectors, and buffers and standard reagents are the main product types in measurement technology for downstream processing. Of these, sensors are widely preferred over the other product types.

Single use sensors find increasing application among end users such as biopharmaceutical companies, F&B organisations, contract manufacturing and research organisations, and academic and research institutes owing to their inherent properties such as ease of use and low risk of contamination during the changeover process. Single use sensors are also finding wide adoption on a commercial scale owing to their beneficial properties.

Companies engaged in the manufacturing of bioprocess sensors are working on diversification of their product offerings so as to be able to integrate different process development steps in the manufacturing process; for instance, the provision of single use systems with integrated process sensors. Equipment manufacturers are also expanding product knowledge by providing free testing samples and demonstrations in a bid to increase their market share in the global market.

Sensors to remain the largest segment by product type in the global measurement technology in downstream processing market

Of the different product types in the global market for measurement technology in downstream processing, sensors are the most used, and account for the largest market share. The sensors segment is projected to record a revenue in excess of US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period 2017 – 2027.

The sensors segment is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period of study. Sensor housings is the second fastest growing product type in the global market, with a CAGR of 6.7% anticipated to be registered during 2017 – 2027. Within the sensors segment, cell density sensors are slated to witness the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Sensors is the most attractive product type in the global measurement technology in downstream processing market, with an attractiveness index of 2.8. Following closely in second place in terms of market attractiveness is the transmitters and controllers segment, with an attractiveness index of 1.1.

Increasing demand for high precision and continuous feedback sensors in the field of bioprocessing is driving the global market for measurement technology in downstream processing

Process control in bioprocessing applications requires a high level of precision and the designing of sensors has evolved continuously in the last few years to maintain pace with the rapidly altering industry demands. Newer and more innovative sensor technologies integrated with smart bioprocess control equipment have the capability to facilitate continuous feedback and process control to measure parameters such as pH, DO, temperature etc., thereby enhancing process development leading to better scale-up of operations.

Implementation of advanced sensor technology is critical to optimise the various processing parameters. This is an important driver boosting revenue growth of the global measurement technology in downstream processing market.

Enhanced opportunities for product differentiation in the global market

New and advanced technologies such as wireless sensors (VisiPro DO sensor) and contactless optical DO sensors have been introduced recently to augment the sensing and automation of process control in life sciences and downstream processing.

This has created lucrative opportunities for current market players in terms of product differentiation with improved functionality as well as expansion of existing business models.

Also, given the rapid proliferation of wireless technology, the demand for wireless sensors (including sensors with integrated micro-transmitters) capable of connecting with the central control system using Bluetooth or other advanced wireless technologies is witnessing a rapid surge in the global market.

Another opportunity for manufacturers lies in the development and integration of standard sensor ports and housings that can facilitate seamless integration of single use sensors in downstream processing.