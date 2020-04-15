Mattress Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Mattress market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Mattress market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Mattress market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Mattress market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Mattress market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Mattress market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mattress Market Research Report: Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy International, Sleep Number, Hilding Anders, Corsicana, Ruf-Betten, Recticel, Derucci, Sleemon, MLILY, Therapedic, Ashley, Breckle, King Koil, Pikolin, Mengshen, Lianle, Airland

Global Mattress Market by Type: Innerspring Mattress, Foam Mattress, Latex Mattress, Others

Global Mattress Market by Application: Private Households, Hotels, Hospitals, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Mattress market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Mattress market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Mattress market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Mattress market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Mattress market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Mattress market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Mattress market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Mattress market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Mattress market?

Table Of Content

1 Mattress Market Overview

1.1 Mattress Product Overview

1.2 Mattress Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Innerspring Mattress

1.2.2 Foam Mattress

1.2.3 Latex Mattress

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Mattress Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Mattress Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Mattress Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Mattress Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Mattress Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Mattress Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Mattress Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Mattress Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Mattress Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Mattress Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Mattress Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Mattress Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mattress Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Mattress Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mattress Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mattress Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mattress Industry

1.5.1.1 Mattress Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Mattress Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Mattress Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Mattress Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mattress Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mattress Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Mattress Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mattress Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mattress Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mattress Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mattress Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mattress as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mattress Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mattress Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mattress Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Mattress Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mattress Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Mattress Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mattress Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mattress Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Mattress Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Mattress Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Mattress Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Mattress Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mattress Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mattress Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Mattress Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Mattress Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Mattress Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Mattress Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mattress Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mattress Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Mattress by Application

4.1 Mattress Segment by Application

4.1.1 Private Households

4.1.2 Hotels

4.1.3 Hospitals

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Mattress Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Mattress Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Mattress Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Mattress Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mattress by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mattress by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mattress by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mattress by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mattress by Application

5 North America Mattress Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Mattress Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Mattress Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Mattress Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mattress Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mattress Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Mattress Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mattress Business

10.1 Serta Simmons Bedding

10.1.1 Serta Simmons Bedding Corporation Information

10.1.2 Serta Simmons Bedding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Serta Simmons Bedding Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Serta Simmons Bedding Mattress Products Offered

10.1.5 Serta Simmons Bedding Recent Development

10.2 Tempur Sealy International

10.2.1 Tempur Sealy International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tempur Sealy International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Tempur Sealy International Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Serta Simmons Bedding Mattress Products Offered

10.2.5 Tempur Sealy International Recent Development

10.3 Sleep Number

10.3.1 Sleep Number Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sleep Number Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sleep Number Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sleep Number Mattress Products Offered

10.3.5 Sleep Number Recent Development

10.4 Hilding Anders

10.4.1 Hilding Anders Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hilding Anders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hilding Anders Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hilding Anders Mattress Products Offered

10.4.5 Hilding Anders Recent Development

10.5 Corsicana

10.5.1 Corsicana Corporation Information

10.5.2 Corsicana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Corsicana Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Corsicana Mattress Products Offered

10.5.5 Corsicana Recent Development

10.6 Ruf-Betten

10.6.1 Ruf-Betten Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ruf-Betten Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Ruf-Betten Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Ruf-Betten Mattress Products Offered

10.6.5 Ruf-Betten Recent Development

10.7 Recticel

10.7.1 Recticel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Recticel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Recticel Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Recticel Mattress Products Offered

10.7.5 Recticel Recent Development

10.8 Derucci

10.8.1 Derucci Corporation Information

10.8.2 Derucci Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Derucci Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Derucci Mattress Products Offered

10.8.5 Derucci Recent Development

10.9 Sleemon

10.9.1 Sleemon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sleemon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sleemon Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sleemon Mattress Products Offered

10.9.5 Sleemon Recent Development

10.10 MLILY

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mattress Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MLILY Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MLILY Recent Development

10.11 Therapedic

10.11.1 Therapedic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Therapedic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Therapedic Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Therapedic Mattress Products Offered

10.11.5 Therapedic Recent Development

10.12 Ashley

10.12.1 Ashley Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ashley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ashley Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ashley Mattress Products Offered

10.12.5 Ashley Recent Development

10.13 Breckle

10.13.1 Breckle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Breckle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Breckle Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Breckle Mattress Products Offered

10.13.5 Breckle Recent Development

10.14 King Koil

10.14.1 King Koil Corporation Information

10.14.2 King Koil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 King Koil Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 King Koil Mattress Products Offered

10.14.5 King Koil Recent Development

10.15 Pikolin

10.15.1 Pikolin Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pikolin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Pikolin Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Pikolin Mattress Products Offered

10.15.5 Pikolin Recent Development

10.16 Mengshen

10.16.1 Mengshen Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mengshen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Mengshen Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Mengshen Mattress Products Offered

10.16.5 Mengshen Recent Development

10.17 Lianle

10.17.1 Lianle Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lianle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Lianle Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Lianle Mattress Products Offered

10.17.5 Lianle Recent Development

10.18 Airland

10.18.1 Airland Corporation Information

10.18.2 Airland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Airland Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Airland Mattress Products Offered

10.18.5 Airland Recent Development

11 Mattress Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mattress Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mattress Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

