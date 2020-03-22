Matcha Tea Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global matcha tea market size was estimated at USD 1.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding health and fitness of the product coupled with popularity of healthy beverages rich with antioxidants and vitamins is projected to boost the growth. Furthermore, rising demand for nutrient rich, organic, and natural products is projected to fuel the demand.

Matcha is a high grade green tea obtained from tencha leaves that are grounded into fine powder. It is a staple ingredient in Japanese traditional tea ceremonies and has been witnessing surge in popularity owing to its health benefits and distinct flavor. Rising application in a number of savory and sweet recipes including cocktails, lattes, macarons, cakes, doughnuts, and salad dressings is projected to fuel the market growth. The product has also been gaining popularity in beauty sector owing to its high antioxidant content.

The raging popularity of matcha tea owing to its various health benefits is anticipated to drive the global market. The product enhances concentration, focus, calmness along with boosting metabolism, immune system, gastrointestinal functioning, natural detoxification, and cancer cell inhibition. It is also consumed as a pre-workout supplement for energy boost. Rising focus on wellness, self-care, mental peace, and yoga among other aspects of healthy living is projected to fuel the product demand in the forthcoming years.

Constant product innovations and introduction of new blends and mixes is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the matcha tea market. For instance, in February 2019, Nestle launched KitKat Green Tea Matcha in Europe. The product is produced in combination with UTZ certified cocoa beans with the green tea acquired from China and Japan. In October 2017, Unilevers Pure Leaf brand launched two new flavors, namely, Pure Matcha and Ginger Matcha. In January 2019, A. Loacker Spa/AG launched matcha green tea wafers called Tortina Triple Dark.

Product Insights of Matcha Tea Market

Powder matcha tea held the largest market share of more than 51.8% in 2018. Rising popularity of the product owing to its health benefits is anticipated to drive the segment growth. The anti-oxidant composition of powdered tea helps prevent occurrence of chronic disease and protection against harmful UV radiation. The presence of Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) in the product can potentially prevent brain, bladder, cervix, and prostate cancer. The product is considered as a superfood owing to the presence of abundant nutritional properties. Introduction of innovative food and beverage using the product is anticipated to bode well for the demand. For instance, in February 2018, Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren (ABK Beer) launched Matcha Green Lager Beer Mix.

Instant Premixes is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. These premixes are used for preparing lattes, ice drinks, ice creams, milk shakes, smoothies, and alcoholic beverages such as liqueurs and beers. In September 2016, PANATEA, LLC. launched on-the-go packets of Instant Matcha Original Blend that instantly dissolve in hot and cold water. In November 2017, the company launched a new product Glow, which is a single serve instant packet for matcha latte. The product is fortified with biotin and is available in vanilla latte flavor made with oat-milk powder that forms a super creamy latte.

Grade Insights

Classic grade held the largest market share of more than 56.9% in 2018. Rising consumption by regular tea drinkers and new user on account of its subtle fresh flavor is anticipated to drive the segment growth. Classic grade is costlier than the culinary grade but is cheaper than the ceremonial grade. Classic grade is easily blended into a wide range of food and beverages, which in turn is projected to fuel the segment growth. The complex yet astringent flavor of the product makes it suitable for smoothies and other milk based beverages. This factor is projected to further fuel the demand for classic grade products.

Culinary grade is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the increasing adoption of this grade for in food and beverage recipes. Culinary grade matcha tea has a smooth texture and high nutritional content, driving its application in desserts, smoothies, lattes, green tea-based baked goods, and other food products. Furthermore, factors such as economic price, premium taste, and unique flavor are anticipated to further fuel the segment growth. The grade is robust compared to ceremonial grade and is less sweet with higher bitter notes.

Regional Insights of Matcha Tea Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 48.1% in 2018. High consumption in countries such as Japan and China is anticipated to drive the growth. Major tea producers are located in Asia Pacific and drinking tea is a part of the ancient tradition in Japan and China. Countries such as India, Singapore, and Australia are expected to witness significant growth on account of rising population and health consciousness.

North America is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period on account of increasing health consciousness and availability of a wide variety of products. Increasing penetration of the product through Japanese and Chinese grocery chains is anticipated to further fuel the growth. Rising popularity and easy availability of the products in restaurants and cafes across prominent cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, and New York is anticipated to fuel the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Matcha Tea Market

Key manufacturers include The AOI Tea Company; aiya-THE TEA; Nestle; Tata Global Beverages Ltd.; Unilever; ITO EN, LTD.; Marukyu-Koyamaen; Encha; Tenzo Tea, Inc.; and Green Foods Corporation. Leading companies focus on product innovation and development to gain a greater market share.

For instance, in March 2019, Matcha Works introduced Sparkling Matcha, a natural matcha tea based energy drink. The product is available in different flavors such as Lemon and Lime, Watermelon, and Straight Up. Moreover, in June 2017, ITO EN, LTD., a premium green tea company, launched new flavors of premium Matcha LOVE Tea Bags, available in two new flavors, namely, lemon verbena with peppermint and apple with ginger infusing fruity flavors.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Matcha Tea Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global matcha tea market report on the basis of product, grade, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Powder

RTD Beverage

Instant Premixes

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Classic

Ceremonial

Culinary

