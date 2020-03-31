Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The global Master Data Management (MDM) market size was 2890 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Master Data Management (MDM) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file.

MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.

USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.

USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Data

Product Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Master Data Management (MDM) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Master Data Management (MDM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Master Data Management (MDM) Manufacturers

Master Data Management (MDM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Master Data Management (MDM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Master Data Management (MDM) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Master Data Management (MDM)

1.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Master Data Management (MDM) Market by Type

1.3.1 Customer Data

1.3.2 Product Data

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Master Data Management (MDM) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

1.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

1.4.3 Government & Health Care

1.4.4 Manufacturing & Logistics

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Master Data Management (MDM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SAP

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

