Master Data Management MarketResearch 2019-2023 Market Share, Regional Analysis with Growth, Demand, Share and Research Report 2025

The global Master Data Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Master Data Management market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Master Data Management market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Master Data Management market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Master Data Management market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Master Data Management market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Master Data Management market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the master data management market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of themaster data management market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global master data management market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica LLC, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Segmentation

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Solution

Product MDM

Customer MDM

Supplier MDM

Multi-domain MDM

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud based

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Industry

Government

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



