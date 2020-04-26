Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market Size ,Business Overview, Status and Prospect, Forecast 2019–2026

Market Size – USD 3.68 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 35.3%, Market Trends – High demand for MOOC from the corporate sector

This report on the Global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market published by Reports and Data provides an industry-wide assessment of the key factors that might contribute to the growth of the industry in the coming years. The research study extensively investigates both micro- and macro-economic indicators influencing the global market scenario of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market during the forecast years from 2019 to 2026.

The report also studies the current trends in the market, with the growth opportunities, drivers, restraints, and other market aspects that are expected to influence the growth of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market in the following years. The market report also examines the market dynamics of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market, in turn creating several growth opportunities for the leading players engaged in the manufacturing processes of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market.

The report investigates the development, trends, and new entrants in the sector, with elaborate profiles of the leading companies operating in the market, including:

Canvas Networks Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc., Udemy Inc., Intellipaat, Edureka, Khan Academy, Pluralsight, and FutureLearn, among others.

Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market Segmentation

The report on the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market categorizes the industry into various segments to give the readers a better understanding of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) sector at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report have been categorized based on product type, application, end-use, region, and leading players. The regional insights offered in this evaluation include both current and projected market valuation on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) in the leading geographies. The growth prospects of each of these segments and sub-segments have been accurately tracked in the report. Furthermore, the market share, size, value, volume, and the CAGR of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market segments have been elaborately studied in the report.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

xMOOC

cMOOC

Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Private Company

University

Government

Subject Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Engineering & Technology

Business Management

Science

Humanities & Social Sciences

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

High School Students

Undergraduates

Postgraduates

Corporates

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

