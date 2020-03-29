Massage Equipment Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global massage equipment market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018. Buyers make sure to include at least one to two massage sessions every week by using various massage equipment, which is playing a crucial role in expanding the market scope. Additionally, increasing number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets in developing countries including China and India has paved a way for the commercial massage chairs and thus, in turn, will expand the buyer reach in the market.

According to the research conducted by the Mental Health Foundation in U.K., in 2018, 74% of the population have experienced extreme stress that they felt overwhelmed and were unable to cope. Similarly, as per a research conducted by the American Psychological Association, 77% of Americans regularly experience physical symptoms, which are caused by stress. These symptoms include fatigue, headache, upset stomach, muscle tension, teeth grinding, and dizziness. Along with that, 73% of the population experience psychological symptoms caused by stress, which include irritability, anger, and nervousness. Occurrences of the aforementioned symptoms are expected to play a crucial role in promoting the scope for massage equipment in the near future.

It has been noticed that lower back pain has become one of the most common ails of the modern generation. Long working hours, extremely soft beddings, and lifestyle devoid of physical activities and exercise is leading to conventional back pain. According to a survey conducted by The Good Body, 80% of Americans will experience some sort of back pain in their lifetime. It has been further guesstimated that 10% of the worlds population suffers from lower back pain and this number has been gradually uprising. Additionally, the American Chiropractic Association estimated that 31 million Americans experience low back pain at any given time. It has been noticed that it is the third most common issue for which the people visit the doctor after skin disorders and osteoarthritis. Massage equipment have been seen to provide instant relief and continuous use of these, along with proper exercise, helps in curing the issue completely.

According to a research published by the American Massage Therapy Association, massage is a panacea for most old-age related health issues. It helps in solving issues related to dementia, blood pressure, osteoarthritis, and body pain and stiffness. The National Institutes of Health, U.S. has confirmed that 8.5% of the worldwide population are of age-group 65+. Furthermore, the world is aging at an unprecedented rate and the percentage will increase to nearly 17% by 2050. Ageing population at the global level has led to an increased number of people suffering from diseases such as dementia, blood pressure, body pain, stiffness, and osteoarthritis. Therefore, use of massage equipment will act as a medium for limiting the occurrences of the aforementioned diseases and thus, in turn, will promote the market reach.

Massage chairs and sofas accounted for the largest share of exceeding 50.0% in 2018. The segment is expected to maintain its lead owing to the predominant use of these equipment in residences, shopping malls, airports, railway stations, and offices. It has been noticed that these massage equipment help in controlling various health parameters such as heart rate, cortisol level, blood pressure, and insulin intake, which ultimately reduces the stress and offers complete relaxation. The vibration of the chair stimulates the secretion of serotonin, melatonin, and dopamine, which are natural muscle relaxers and help in relieving all sorts of stress including chronic, habitual, acute, and short term. Use of massage chairs results in ensuring a good night sleep, which ultimately reduces the cardiovascular health, along with limiting the occurrences of cardiovascular disorders.

Handheld massagers are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025. Portability is one of the most lucrative aspects of these equipment. Most of these equipment are designed ergonomically and are lightweight in nature. A large variety of these equipment are chargeable and take 2 to 3 hours to get fully charged, which makes them cordless and easy to use. The intensity of the massage is controllable and thus can be regulated depending upon the sensitivity of the muscles.

The commercial application segment accounted for the largest massage equipment market share of exceeding 80.0% in 2018. Massage equipment can be deployed in various public places including railway stations and airports. For instance, in Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Massage-O-Matic designer chairs have been installed in its lounge. The chair works on Shiatsu Technology and for every eight minutes, it charges Euro 4. The service is available round the clock to provide the travelers class apart comfort, services, and a memorable experience by relaxing body and soul, reducing fatigue, and re-energizing the travelers. Similarly, in spa and parlors, deployment of such massage equipment has become a major strategy to win over the customers to give a class apart service.

The home application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2025. People are keen on owning massage devices for cervical, cellulite, feet, back, facials, shiatsu, and capillaries. Electric massage equipment have been gaining popular as they help in relaxing muscles, improving skin texture, and relieving chronic pains.

North America led the massage equipment market and generated a revenue of USD 2.8 billion in 2018. High concentration of sports enthusiasts in U.S. and Canada is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth. Additionally, improvement of the tourism industry in the U.S. as a result of increasing number of business travelers at the domestic level is projected to promote the establishment of new commercial spaces, where massage equipment could be utilized.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2025. The region is anticipated to remain a lucrative market over the next few years. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness regarding body fitness among millennials in developing economies including China and India. Additionally, increased number of body spas and fashion styling places in the aforementioned countries as a result of infrastructure improvement at the domestic level is expected to promote the scope for various equipment over the next few years.

Some of the key market players are OSIM International Ltd.; JSB Healthcare; Panasonic; Prospera; Casada International; RoboTouch; and Prospera. Along with collaborations and partnerships, product innovations are having a strong influence on the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Xiaomi crowdfunded the development of new equipment, Momoda Smart AI Full Body Massage Chair. The equipment is available for USD 953 and is regulated through MIJIA application support. These equipment have smart control options, which can be accessed through voice assistant software, XiaoAI. The equipment has a leather seat and air bags all around to comfort shoulder, arms, legs, and feet. The slow intake and release of air from these airbags creates a soft pressure all around, which helps in eliminating the fatigue. The equipment is built with a graphene heat technology, which with a button click warms up the seat in 10 seconds.

