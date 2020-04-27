Mass Flow Controllers (MFC) Market Growth, Analysis & Forecast | Key Players: Brooks, Vogtlin, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Sierra, Bronkhorst Among Others

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Mass Flow Controllers (MFC) Market.

According to the report a Mass Flow Controller (MFC) is an instrument used to monitor and control liquid and gas flow. A mass flow controller is designed and optimized to control a particular type of liquid or gas at a specified flow rate range. The unit will control the flow rate to the specified setpoint.

Mass Flow Controllers (MFC) market is expected to offer high growth due to the growing demand of MFCs in space applications for medical fluids in recent years. Rising demand from end-use industries/applications, including spray & coating processes, processing & control of fluid and gas, catalyst research, gas chromatography, heat treatment, fuel cell, solar cell, is supposed to drive the growth of the mass flow controllers market.

This sector has seen several primary innovations in major companies like Brooks, Bronkhorst High-tech, Vogtlin, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Parker Hannifin, Sierra, Tokyo Keiso, Alicat Scientific, Teledyne Hastings, MKS, Horiba, and Sensirion with an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East were among the high-potential, high-growth markets in some main countries.

The Chemicals industry is expected to grow during the forecast period, based on the End User. Continued growth in population has a positive impact on the chemical industries. Countries like India and China have a huge population base and the medical equipment and chemical industries are growing rapidly. Growing opportunities in pharmaceutical and medical equipment and increasing demand for space applications mass flow controllers are creating lucrative opportunities for players in the mass flow controller industry.

Fluid & gas processing and control applications registered for the largest growth of the mass flow controller market. Mass flow controllers play a significant role in the fluid & gas processing and control end-use applications to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. A mass flow controller is designed and configured to control a particular type of liquid or gas at a specified flow rate range. It is used to pass media to complete the conventional production process effectively at some pressure levels. The most critical factor in the application of fluid & gas processing and control is a tracking and controlling media pressure rate.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

The mass flow controller market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as population growth, emerging economies, and the growing adoption of mass flow controllers across various end-use industries, such as medical, semiconductors, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Rising investments in the semiconductors sector and rising demand for efficient devices for monitoring and control, and industrial automation are among the prominent factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Most of the prominent players operating on the market for mass flow controllers have their production capacity in APAC, as production costs in this region are lower than in other regions.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o The requirement for MFCs for different businesses and medical applications

o High demand for MFCs in fuel cells for recyclable energy use

o Rising interest in MFCs in medical fluids for space application

o Differential pressure limitation

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Thermal Mass Flow Meter

o Differential Pressure Flow Meter

o Coriolis Mass Flow Meter

By Flow Rate:

o High

o Medium

o Low

By Material:

o Stainless Steel

o Exotic Alloys

o Others (Iron, Brass, Bronze)

By Application:

o Spray & Coating Processes

o Fluid and Gas Processing & Control

o Catalyst Research

o Gas Chromatography

o Heat Treating

o Fuel Cell

o Solar Cell

By End-Use Industry:

o Chemicals

o Oil & Gas

o Pharmaceuticals

o Metals & Mining

o Semiconductor

o Water & Wastewater Treatment

o Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Flow Rate

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Flow Rate

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Flow Rate

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Flow Rate

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Middle East & Africa

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Flow Rate

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

