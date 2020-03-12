Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market – Upcoming Opportunities By 2028

Hybrid and Full Electric Propulsion System Market has Impressive growth during 2016-2025 due to a surge in commercial shipping and the emergence of dual-fuel engines.

Marine propulsion generally a system or a mechanism that is used to generate thrust to move a ship or boat across water. Generally, battery packs are used for propulsion of hybrid and full electric marine propulsion systems. The Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market are segmented based on propulsion type, vessel power rating and rpm.

The increasing growth of inter-state intra-state and cross-border trade activities has triggered the demand for marine ships. The increase in the usage of ferries for transportation purposes in coastal waterways is also one of the major reasons that have propelled the market. Many new/converted hybrid/full electric ferries now play an important role in public transport systems in many waterside cities and islands.

Market Segmentation:

By Propulsion Type:

• Hybrid

• Full Electric

By Vessel:

• Tugboats and OSVs

• Ferries

• Yachts

• Cruise Ships

By Power Rating:

• Up to 1 MW

• 1.1-2 MW

• 2.1-3.5 MW

• Above 3.5 MW

By RPM:

• 0-1000 RPM

• 1001-2500 RPM

• Above 2500 RPM

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

Major Companies Operating in the Market:

• Cummins Inc.

• Caterpillar Inc.

• AB Volvo Penta

• BAE Systems

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• Rolls Royce Plc

• Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd.

• Fairbanks Morse Engine

• Masson-Marine S.A.S

• GE

• STEYR MOTORS GmbH

• MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

• Torqeedo

