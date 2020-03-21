Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

The “Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large MOM software vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

By Component

Software On-Premise Cloud-based

Professional Services

By Functionality

Inventory Management

Labor Management

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management

Others (Planning, Scheduling & Dispatching etc.)

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Equipment

Others (Oil and Gas, Metal and Mining etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



