Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market – Insights On Current Scope 2025

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Overview:

Manufacturing execution system is used in computerizedmanufacturing industries for tracking and certificate the transsformation of raw materials to finished goods materials. Furthermore, a manufacturing execution system (MES) is an information system that connects the control complex manufacturing system with data flow and monitor on the factory floor.

This system is anticipated to play crucial role in across multiple function areas such as management of product definition across the product life cycle, order execution and dispatch, Product Quality, resource scheduling, production analysis and downtime management for overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and material track and trace.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Key Players

The key player for the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is following:

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

Emersion Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Savvy companies

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systemes SA

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)Market Segmentation:

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market can be segmented on the basis of Process Industry:

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Pulp and Paper

Energy and Power

Others

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market can be segmented on the basis of Discrete Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics and Electrical

Medical Devices

FMCG

Others

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Dynamics

Manufacturing execution system will reduce the paperwork and create flawless manufacturing process and also provides real time feedback of desire changes in manufacturing changes. Moreover, in automotive industries time versus production is the key factor. Therefore, the installation of manufacturing execution system is projected to create lucrative opportunity for the automotive industry during the forecast period. A noticeable trend in the global market is the long term contract between MES manufacturer & providers. This is anticipated to be as high switching cost for customer and also may be strong bargaining power of supplier. Additionally, growing economy of developing countries is anticipated to pave a way for the global manufacturing execution system (MES) during the forecast period.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to dominate in the global manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of cutting edge manufacturing execution technology by the end of 2026. Asia Pacific projected to grow with remarkable growth rate in coming year owing to increasing demand from oil and gas industries, automotive industry and others. Europe is projected to create lucrative opportunity for the global market due to middle class population is likely shifted towards two wheeler owing to high fare of travelling by bus, train and others. Middle East & Africa has limited manufacturing facility of mobility manufacturing but has significant opportunity from the oil and gas sector for the manufacturing execution system throughout the forecast period.

