Manual Resuscitators Market Expected to Garner USD 640.4 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2% | Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., etc.

Manual Resuscitators Market with key Business Factors and Insights:

It is necessary to keep manual resuscitators fully assembled so that it will be ready for immediate use. Big Valve Mast (BMV) is a simple manual resuscitator which is a portable handled ventilator comprising of three components viz. a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator or BMV is also known as Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). There are two types of modality types, namely, disposable manual resuscitator and reusable manual resuscitator. Disposable manual resuscitators are commonly used to ventilate patients during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suctioning, and intrahospital transport, and their clinical performance is critical.

Based on current analysis the global manual resuscitators market was valued at USD 459.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 640.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR 4.2% manual resuscitators are used to standardized the provisions of adequate ventilation and sufficient oxygen concentrations when a ventilator is not available for procedures, namely, CPR, or suctioning.

The report gives an extensive competitive landscape, along with an examination of the major players engaged in the market. The leading companies in the Global Manual Resuscitators Market include Weinman Emergency, Laerdal Medical, HUM Systems for Life, Me.Ber. srl, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., ResMed, Inc., Covidien Plc, GE Healthcare, and CareFusion.

Scope of the Report:

Global Manual Resuscitators Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Flow-inflating manual resuscitator

Self-inflating manual resuscitator

Other

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cardiopulmonary arrest

Others (Anesthesia, Asthma)

Modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Disposable manual resuscitator

Reusable manual resuscitator

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Material

Silicon

PVC

Rubber

Valve

Pop-off valve

PEEP valve

Others (Pneumatic, double wall and mask)

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Intensive care units

Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Specialized diagnostic centers

Specialized clinics

Regional Analysis Of The Manual Resuscitators Market:

The report offers a detailed breakdown of the regional markets and categorizes the market into several segments and sub-segments for worldwide coverage of the market. The regional markets have been analyzed in the report by taking into account details like production volume, rate of consumption, gross revenue, and growth rate for 2020-2026 for the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions has been investigated through the market findings across the major countries in these regions for a macro-economic understanding of the market.

Key aspects included in the Manual Resuscitators Market Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the existing risks and opportunities in the Manual Resuscitators market.

Technological innovations and notable events in the Manual Resuscitators market.

Detailed evaluation of expansion strategies adopted by industry leaders for strengthening their presence in the Manual Resuscitators market.

A conclusive study about the growth plot of the Manual Resuscitators market for forthcoming years.

An in-depth understanding of the Manual Resuscitators market by way of examining drivers, constraints, and major market segments.

Accurate insights into vital technological advancements and latest market trends recorded in the historical analysis and current market scenario of the Manual Resuscitators market.

Market aspects included in this report?

Key Strategic Developments: This study also evaluates the key strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, research and development, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and the growth of the business of leading players operating in the market on both the regional and global levels.

This study also evaluates the key strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, research and development, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and the growth of the business of leading players operating in the market on both the regional and global levels. Key Market Features: The report assesses the key features of the market, including price, gross revenue, rates of production and consumption, import/export status, demand/supply dynamics, cost analysis, market share, growth rate, and profit margin. Additionally, the study provides extensive research on the vital market factors and the latest trends observed in the sector, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report assesses the key features of the market, including price, gross revenue, rates of production and consumption, import/export status, demand/supply dynamics, cost analysis, market share, growth rate, and profit margin. Additionally, the study provides extensive research on the vital market factors and the latest trends observed in the sector, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments. Analytical Tools:The Global Manual Resuscitators Market report gives thoroughly studied and extensively assessed information pertaining to the industry-leading companies and their scope in the market by employing several analytical tools. The analytical tools like SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, investment return assessment, and feasibility analysis have been included in the report to determine the market standing of the key players functioning in the market and their prospective development in the forecast duration.

