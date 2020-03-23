Management Consulting Services Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

Over the next five years, management consulting services are expected to record a CAGR of 4.7% in revenue, reaching US $ 183,200 million by 2023, up from US $ 139,400 million in 2017.

Management consulting market revenue in the United States was estimated at $ 60,428 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 87,001 million in 2025. Over the next eight years, we anticipate CAGR of world business is 4.65%.

Management consulting is the practice of helping organizations improve their performance, operating primarily by analyzing existing organizational problems and developing improvement plans. Organizations can use the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including obtaining external (and likely objective) advice and accessing the specialist expertise of consultants.

North America has the world’s largest export and manufacturer market for management consulting services, while Europe is the second largest sales volume market for management consulting services in 2017.

In the industry, Deloitte Consulting made its most significant profits in 2017 and in recent years, while PwC and EY ranked 2 and 3, their market share being 10.31%, 9.97% and 9 , 69% in 2017. to a different strategy.

Nowadays, there are mainly three types of management consulting services, including operational consulting, strategic consulting and HR consulting. And operations consulting is the main type of management consulting services, and operations consulting reached a sales value of around 74,808 million USD in 2017, with 53.66% of the sales value in the United States. .

The technology of management consulting services is now very mature and new companies cannot in the short term surpass existing known brands in terms of reputation or design. So the study group

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the management consulting market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the landscape of market competition and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main market players. The main actors addressed in this report:

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

Accenture

IBM

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

To calculate the size of the market, it is considered as the value generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Operating Council

strategic advice

Segmentation by application:

Less than $ 500 million

500 to 1 billion dollars

$ 1-5 billion

$ 5 billion +

We can also provide customized reports at regional or national level, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

South East Asia

in

Australia

L’Europe 

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

turkey

GCC country

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for management consulting services by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts until 2023.

Understand the structure of the management consulting services market by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in management consulting services, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years .

Analyze management consulting services regarding individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the management consulting services submarkets, with respect to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global Management Consulting Services Market Report 2018-2023 (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global management consulting services market 2013-2023

2.1.2 Size of the market for management consulting services by region

2.2 Management consulting segment by type

2.2.1 Operating notice

2.2.2 Strategic advice

2.2.3 Council RH

2.3 Market size of management consulting services by type

2.3.1 Market share of the size of the global management consulting services market by type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global management consulting services market by type (2013-2018)

2.4 Application management consulting services segment

2.4.1 Less than $ 500 million

2.4.2 500 to 1 billion dollars

2.4.3 1 to 5 billion dollars

$ 2.4.4 billion +

2.5 Market size of management consulting services by application

2.5.1 Size of the global market for management consulting services by application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global management consulting services market by application (2013-2018)

3 global management consulting services by players

3.1 Market share of the size of the global management consulting services market <

To continue…

