Managed Security Services Market is booming at CAGR of 18% by 2026 | AT&T, BT Group, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Computer Sciences, Dell Secureworks, Fortinet, HP, IBM, and Symantec

The global managed security market was valued at $16.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $56.4 billion by 2026, having a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Managed security services can be defined as an outsourced network and data security services which helps the organizations to maintain the data secure effectively and enable the organizations to focus on core functions. The emergence of advanced and sophisticated attacks arising from cyber criminals has propelled the organizations to prioritize the data security functions. Factors such as growth of mobile devices, increased mobile workforce and increased number of organized cyber activities have fueled the adoption of managed security services.

Growing volumes of data on account of increased IoT adoption and increased mobile device usage among corporate employees have mainly fueled the demand of managed security services across the world. The organizations are inclining towards managed security services due to need to protect sensitive business data and ensure continuous organizational processes. Moreover, rise in remote management tools have triggered the adoption of managed security services.

Request Sample

However, concerns about the data security with third party applications have limited the market growth. The industry players have taken initiatives to improve the customer trust with integration of biometric sensors in security based applications, which would create opportunities for market growth.

Banking financial services & insurance is anticipated to dominate the global managed security market. It is expected to grow at steady CAGR of 14.4% for the forecasted period of 2016-2024.

Major players of the Managed Security Services market are AT&T Inc., BT Group, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Dell Secureworks, Inc., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., IBM Corporation, and Symantec Corporation.

Managed Security Services market By Application

? IPS & IDS

? Distributed denial of services

? Unified threat management

? Secured information & event

? Endpoint security

? Firewall management

? Others

Managed Security Services market By Deployment mode

? Cloud based

? On premise

Managed Security Services market By Industry Vertical

? BFSI

? Healthcare

? Manufacturing

? Retail

? Telecom & IT

? Others

Managed Security Services market By Organization Size

? Small & medium

? Large Enterprises

Managed Security Services market Managed Security Services marketBy Geography

? North America

? Europe

? APAC

? ROW

Request Discount

About us:

Research Trades is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in exact proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also assists you to grow.

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com