Major Projects of UPG for the Use of Recyclable Energy

The petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti (UPG) is the paramount South Muntenia Region higher education institution to sign a funding contract worth about RON 30mln for the advancement of the University educational infrastructure via the Regional Operational program 2014-2020. In addition, other bigger ventures in this prestigious university will be in a position to aid the procedure of transition to the recyclable energy sources use. Currently, three schemes falling inside this plan in shaping.

The project for the advancement of the higher learning institution educational infrastructure via the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020 targeted at the donation of Building 1, which goes to the Faculty of Petroleum Technology and Petrochemistry, with custom inside the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti, which launched a program of master’s degree in English. The implementation period of this scheme is 42 months, anticipating ventures worth 27,955,222.01 RON. Of the sum, over 23million, RON constitutes the input from the European Fund for Regional Development, RON 3.6million stands for the distribution of the state financial plan, and the eligible co-funding of the receiver is almost 560,000 RON.

Liviu Musat, who is the Director of ADR South Muntenia, attended the event for signing the contract with UPG Rector Mihai Pascu Coloja together with the President of Prahova County Council Bogdan Toader, who is a graduate from UPG. In the event, Liviu Musat stated that the second one would finish the project, which is now in the technical and financial evaluation period. This would enable UPG to sign commercial contracts worth 60 RON in situations in which other institutions of higher learning in the South Muntenia Region have discovered it harder to give out projects, and others are yet to submit their projects.

So far, about 1,170 projects handed over in the South Muntenia region. This includes the applications devoted to SUERD, under which non-reimbursable finance of over RON 7.8billion needed. Of these, 303 applications, with a demanded value of over RON1.9billion, handed over by applicants in the county of Prahova. At the axis level of 10, for the enhancement of the educational infrastructure, 23 projects handed over for funding, under which a demand of money worth over RON 170billion.

Mihail Minescu, who is the Prorector of UPG, mentioned that the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti is apprehensive and involved in the procedure of transition to the recyclable energy sources use, three schemes falling inside the plan currently under shaping.