Magnetic Stirrer Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Magnetic Stirrer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global magnetic market is growing at a CAGR of around 4 % during 2019-2024. A magnetic stirrer, or magnetic mixer, is an electromagnetic device, which is used to spin solids and liquids at high speed. It consists of a stationary or rotating magnet which creates a rotating magnetic field, along with a heating system to heat the contents. The device operates silently and has a compact size, owing to which it finds extensive utilization in biological laboratories to prepare cell culture media and in analytical chemistry labs for mixing chemical components.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnetic-stirrer-market/requestsample

The global market is driven by increasing product application across the chemical, pharmaceutical, microbiological, biotechnological and healthcare industries. These industries use the device in their laboratories to process solutions and prevent the suspended matter from settling at the bottom during titration. Furthermore, the development of innovative designs, which provide multiple stirring positions on a single platform and enhance time efficiency, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the increasing number of research and testing facilities worldwide, along with the growing demand for life science equipment, is expected to drive the market further.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnetic-stirrer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Regular Magnetic Stirrer

2. Hot-Plate Magnetic Stirrer

3. Multi-Position Magnetic Stirrer

Breakup by Display Type:

1. Digital

2. Analog

Breakup by End-User:

1. Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

2. Research Laboratories and Institutes

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global magnetic stirrer market. Some of the major players in the market are Corning, Grant Instruments, IKA-Works, Scientific Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Argos Technologies, Azzota, Cole-Parmer, Dynalon, Hanna Instruments, Heidolph Instruments, Neutec Group, Scilogex, Troemner, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group