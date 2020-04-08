Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Industry Trends, Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The magnetic resource imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of magnetic resource imaging systems devices and equipment and related services. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are imaging machines used to form pictures of inflammation or infection in an organ, degenerative diseases, strokes, musculoskeletal disorders, tumors, and other irregularities that exist in tissue or organs in a body. MRI systems use a fixed or static magnetic field and radio frequency signals to visualize anatomy, tissue characteristics, vascular flow, chemical composition of tissues, and perfusion and diffusion of tissues.

Changes in the lifestyle, technological advancement and increase in number of chronic diseases are increasing the demand for the diagnostics, driving the growth of MRI systems industry. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are used to produce three dimensional detailed anatomical images of the human body facilitating diagnosis, disease detection and treatment monitoring.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Close MRI

2. Open MRI

By Application:

1. Oncology

2. Neurology

3. Cardiology

4. Inflamatory and Infectious Diseases

5. Others

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Imaging centers

3. Ambulatory surgical centers

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment market are

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems

