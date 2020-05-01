Maca Extract Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2024

Research Trades recently announced its statistical study on Maca Extract Market to promote and

scale up the growth of the industries. The report comes with the analysis of the risk factors which helps

in tracking the ups and downs that are an obstacle for the businesses. The report has been made using

primary and secondary research methodologies to discover the current and future statistics.

The report summarized the high revenue that has been generated across locations like, North America,

Japan, Europe, Asia, and India along with the facts and figures of Maca Extract Market. It focuses on

the major points, which are necessary to make positive impacts on the market like policies, international

transactions, speculation, and supply demand in the global market.

The research report consists of the complete assessment of marketing segments like Types, Application,

End-Users and much more to get customers rapidly. This Maca Extract Market report gives a gist about

some trending information such as, the major key players, methodologies, procedures, revenue and

investments.

Research Trades has concluded its statistical report by promoting the economic growth in the upcoming

year 5 to 2024.

Request Sample

The root vegetable known as Maca originates from the Peruvian Andes. Maca, also known as Peruvian Ginseng is reported to have numerous health benefits. In fact, powdered Maca is considered a unique superfood that boosts energy, improves stamina and enhances libido. Maca root powder is also widely used in many of the best male enhancement pills. Maca root extract is contained in many leading male enhancement supplements and is widely used to treat hot flushes, memory loss, stress, depression and fertility.

Maca extract is also rich in essential minerals such as phosphorus, iodine, potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium, iron and magnesium. Maca stimulates the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus, the glands responsible for regulating other important glands. This in turn, helps to re-balance the testicular, ovarian and adrenal glands, the pancreas and the thyroid.

Scope of the Report:

Maca extract industry is mainly concentrated in Peru and China. Currently, there are many maca extract products producing companies in the world maca extract industry. The main market players are Koken, Peruvian Nature, Panpacific Corporation, Natural Health International, Inca Health and Jiaherb.

The global consumption value of maca extract increases with the 76.82% average growth rate. South America and North America are the major consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 42.20% of the global consumption volume in total.

Maca extract include many forms with different extract ratio. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With medical effect of maca extract, the downstream application industries will need more maca extract products. So, maca extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance maca extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for maca extract products are maca and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of maca extract. The production cost of maca extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of maca extract.

The worldwide market for Maca Extract is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 59 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Maca Extract in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Discount

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Koken

Peruvian Nature

Panpacific Corporation

Natural Health International

Inca Health

ZANACEUTICA

MG Natura Peru

Pebani Inversiones

StandPeru

Phyto Life Sciences

Jiaherb

Pioneer Herbs

Green Life

Yuansn Biological

Bettering

Yongyuan Bio-Tech

Naturalin

Berbchem Biotech

Tengmai

Huike

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

White to Yellow

Light Pink to Dark Purple

Light Gray to Dark Gray

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Drugs

Health Foods

Nutritional Supplements

Others

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US)

+91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id : [email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com