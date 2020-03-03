Luxury Jewellery Market Emerging Trends, Technology Advancement and Forecast to 2025

The global luxury jewelry market size was estimated at USD 39.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. High demand for premium fashion products across the globe is projected to remain a favorable factor for the market growth. Luxury jewelry products are relatively costly on account of the quality and usage of precious materials including diamond and gold.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chopard, Mikimoto, Bvlgari, Piaget, Graff, Tiffany & Co., Buccellati, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Harry Winston, Chaumet, LVMH, Kering, Chanel and Hermes.

Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing new products of different shapes and colors to fulfill the changing consumer demands. These factors are expected to propel the market growth in the years to come. The female application segment is leading the global market due to availability of a variety of products for women. Economic independence of individuals has also been a major driver for the global luxury jewelry market.

Market growth in the glamour and fashion sector has also helped boost the product demand as top models and celebrities are marketing branded products, which helps target a larger consumer base. High demand for ethical, high-quality, and latest designs is also increasing the product demand across the globe. Major manufacturers focus on the new trends, changing fashion styles, and consumer behavior for the growth and development of the various variants.

The product demand has also increased owing to extensive usage of jewels in fashion accessories including, watches, apparels, and bags. Therefore, this indirect market for luxury jewelry products is also anticipated to impel the overall demand in the years to come. Moreover, technological developments, resulting in digitalization of marketing, provides a better customer satisfaction with a view of targeting a wider section of population at once, thereby supporting market growth.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Earrings

Rings

Bracelets

Necklaces

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

