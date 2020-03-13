Luxury Hotels Market : Trends and Future Applications

Luxury Hotels Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Luxury Hotels industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Luxury Hotels manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Luxury Hotels market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Luxury Hotels Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Luxury Hotels industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Luxury Hotels industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Luxury Hotels industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Luxury Hotels Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Luxury Hotels are included:

the demand for luxury hotels globally. In addition, rise in branding and promotional activities are one of the prime factors responsible for the increasing awareness about luxury hotels. Hoteliers are focusing on branding and promotions for better market penetration. Online booking, advance services, and easy check-in and check-out processes are the major driving factors responsible for the success of the luxury hotel industry. Moreover, in order to meet the consumer demands, hoteliers are focusing on upgrading their services. As service is a crucial part of the hospitality industry, hoteliers are concentrating on providing excellent services to retain customers.

Rise in the number of international events is fueling the market growth of luxury hotels globally. Consumers are opting for luxury hotels to spend their leisure time, with a view to experience the luxurious living offered in such hotels. Furthermore, the services, which include spa treatments, beauty services, and various other amenities offer relaxation and rejuvenate the customers. Moreover, hectic daily lifestyle and demand for luxurious living are some of the key reasons behind the growing popularity of luxury hotels globally.

The global luxury hotels market by geography has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The scope of the report offers an insight into luxury hotel preferences in these regions, based on revenue (USD billion). In addition, the current and future trends in the luxury hotels market are also covered in the report.

Currently, the U.S. is dominating the market for luxury hotels in North America. Germany is dominating the market for luxury hotels in Europe, followed by the U.K. The growing tourism industry is stimulating the demand for luxury hotels across the various regions globally. China dominates the luxury hotels market in Asia Pacific currently, followed by India and Singapore. Increasing brand awareness among consumers is driving the demand for luxury hotels in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The business hotels segment accounts for the largest share in the luxury hotels market. Business travelers, tour groups, small conference groups, and individual tourists are the target customers of business hotels. Moreover, suite hotels are one of the major segments in the luxury hotels market. These hotel rooms have bedrooms and a separate living room area. Professionals such as lawyers, businessmen and accountants usually tend to prefer such hotels. In addition, currently, the airport hotels segment is showcasing a promising growth in the luxury hotels market globally. The target customers of airport hotels include airline passengers, especially those whose flight is cancelled or overnight layovers, business clientele and airline crew and staff, among others.

The global luxury hotels market report provides an insight into the regional as well as country-wise preferences of luxury hotels. North America dominated the global luxury hotels market in 2014, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing standard of living coupled with the booming travel and tourism industry are having a positive impact on the growing market for luxury hotels globally. The shift in consumer preferences toward living a luxurious lifestyle, along with the rise in the number of international events, is propelling the demand for luxury hotels in the Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the major luxury hotels in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW include Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, ITC Hotels Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Kerzner International Resorts, Inc., and Marriott International, Inc.

