Luxury Handbag Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.

The luxury handbag market is segmented as below:

By Type

Handbag Shoulder Bags Satchel Bags Handheld Bags Sling Bags Tote bags Hobo Bags Others (Duffle bags and Fanny / waist packs etc.)

Backpack

Wallet

Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags Etc.)

By Material

Cotton

Leather

Nylon

Synthetic

By Gender

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



