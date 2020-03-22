Luxury Handbag Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Luxury Handbag Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2026March 22, 2020
Global Luxury Handbag market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Luxury Handbag market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Luxury Handbag market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.
The luxury handbag market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Handbag
- Shoulder Bags
- Satchel Bags
- Handheld Bags
- Sling Bags
- Tote bags
- Hobo Bags
- Others (Duffle bags and Fanny / waist packs etc.)
- Backpack
- Wallet
- Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags Etc.)
By Material
- Cotton
- Leather
- Nylon
- Synthetic
By Gender
- Men
- Women
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Research Methodology of Luxury Handbag Market Report
The global Luxury Handbag market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Luxury Handbag market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Luxury Handbag market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.