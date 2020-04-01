Lung Cancer Drugs Industry Trends, Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Lung Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The lung cancer drugs market consists of sales of lung cancer drugs. Lung cancer is a type of cancer that decreases the ability of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream beacause of uncontrolled growth of tissues in the lung. Some of the possible treatments for lung cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted therapy. On the basis of the size of the tumor cells, lung cancer is broadly divided into small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The rising prevalence rate of lung cancer is a major driver for the lung cancer drugs industry. This is mainly because an increase in prevalence and incidence rate of lung cancer cases propels the need for drugs that enable effecient and fast treatment of the disease. It also drives the industry to maintain a strong pipeline of drugs. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancer led to around 9.6 million deaths in 2018, out of which, lung cancer was responsible for the largest number of deaths (1.8 million deaths, 18.4% of the total).

Lung Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

By Disease Type:

1. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

2. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Others

By Drugs:

1. Gemzar

2. Paraplatin

3. Taxotere

4. Navelbine

5. Avastin

6. Tarceva

7. Iressa

8. Others

Targeted drug therapy in combination with other therapies is an emerging trend in the lung cancer market. It involves the use of immunotherapy drugs combined with other therapies such as chemotherapy that help in early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the disease.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Lung Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Lung Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Lung Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Lung Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lung Cancer Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Lung Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Lung Cancer Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Lung Cancer Drugs market are

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

