Luminaires Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2020 – 2026 | NVC, Philips, Opple

Luminaires Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Luminaires market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Luminaires Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Luminaires market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Luminaires Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Luminaires market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Luminaires industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( NVC, Philips, Opple, FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK, Topstar, Osram, Liaoyuan Lighting, TCP, Panasonnic, Huayi Lighting, Toshiba, TCL, Forest Lighting, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Feilo Acoustics, Hongyar Electrical, Midea, Yankon, NPU, Handson, GE Lighting, GY LED, Thorn ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

A lamp is a light that works by using electricity or by burning oil or gas.

China’s lighting market is very large, the current 2011 and 2016 annual output were 2108 and 3612 million Units. It is expected that in 2016-2021, the scale of China’s lighting market will grow from 4013.75 million to 5933 million Units.

NVC lighting, Philips and Opple occupy the highest market share of output (nearly 5%), is the leader of the Chinese lighting market. FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK and Topstar are important lighting supplier.

The proportion of traditional lighting in the Chinese market continued to decline, its revenue in 2011 and 2014 were 68.98%, 55.13 %. LED lamps will gradually replace the traditional lamps. In addition, home lighting is the main application of the current lighting industry, sales in 2015 accounted for 70.34%.

The global Luminaires market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Luminaires market:

NVC, Philips, Opple, FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK, Topstar, Osram, Liaoyuan Lighting, TCP, Panasonnic, Huayi Lighting, Toshiba, TCL, Forest Lighting, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Feilo Acoustics, Hongyar Electrical, Midea, Yankon, NPU, Handson, GE Lighting, GY LED, Thorn

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Traditional

LED

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Luminaires Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Luminaires industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Luminaires industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Luminaires industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Luminaires industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Luminaires industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Luminaires industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Luminaires industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Luminaires industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Luminaires markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Luminaires market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Luminaires market.

