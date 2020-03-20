LTCC CERAMIC SUBSTRATES MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SHARE, TRENDS, SIZE, REGIONAL ANALYSIS WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS ARE KYOCERA (JP), TDK (JP), TAIYO YUDEN (JP), KOA CORPORATION (JP)

The LTCC Ceramic Substrates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 960 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Currently, the LTCC Ceramic Substrates industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC Ceramic Substrates production.

Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, 48.57% of global LTCC Ceramic Substrates production in 2015, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years.

The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC Ceramic Substrates tapes, which supplies LTCC Ceramic Substrates tapes to most of the LTCC Ceramic Substrates devices producers.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Murata(JP)

• Kyocera(JP)

• TDK(JP)

• Taiyo Yuden(JP)

• KOA Corporation(JP)

• Yokowo(JP)

• Hitachi Metals(JP)

• NIKKO(JP)

LTCC Ceramic Substrates is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900℃) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

Market Segment By Type –

• Chip Scale Package (CSP) LTCC Substrates

• Modules LTCC Substrates

Market Segment By Application –

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Military

• Automobile Electronics

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the LTCC Ceramic Substrates Market

Chapter 1, to describe LTCC Ceramic Substrates Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LTCC Ceramic Substrates, with sales, revenue, and price of LTCC Ceramic Substrates, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LTCC Ceramic Substrates, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, LTCC Ceramic Substrates Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LTCC Ceramic Substrates Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

