Low Vision Aids Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2025

Low vision is a term used to describe the visual impairment condition that cannot be cured with the help of contact lenses, glasses, medicine, and eye surgery and person with the low vision condition is not able to perform the day to day task properly. Vision impairment has many forms and degree of the condition. Vision problem of a person cannot be predicted with the visual acuity. This condition is usually caused by various eye conditions and diseases such as, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, stroke, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Low vision aids are used to help people to perform day-to-day activities.

Low Vision Aids Market: Driver and Restraints

Global low visual aids market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of the low vision condition. Increasing focus of the companies on the development of the advanced devices is also expected to boost the growth of the low vision aids market. Increasing incidence of life style diseases such as, diabetes that are among the leading cause of low vision is expected to drive the market of low vision aids. Increasing geriatric population is also expected to be a growth driving facto of the low vision aids market as this condition is more prevalent in older people.

Low Vision Aids Market: Segmentation

The global low vision aids market can be segmented on the basis of type of aids, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of types of aids the global low vision aids market can be segmented as:

Optical Aids

Non-Optical Aids

Electronic Aids

On the basis of distribution channel the low vision aids market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Optical Stores

Online Pharmacies

Low Vision Aids Market: Overview

The global low vision aids market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Increase prevalence of low vision is expected to be a major factor in the growth of the low vision aids market. Increasing cases of the lifestyle diseases such as diabetes that are highly prevalent in developed countries, are among the leading cause of the low vision and increasing incidence of these disease is expected to boost the growth of the low vision aids market. High unmet need as this condition cannot be treated with currently available treatment methods is also expected to drive the market of the low vision aids market. Advancement in the technology and development of easy to use devices is also a major factor for the growth of the low vision aids market. Optical aids is expected to dominate the market of low vision aids over the forecast period these devices are easy to use and can be carried along.

Low Vision Aids Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global low vision aids market can be segmented into various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the low vision aids market and is expected to continue to dominate the low vision aids market over the forecast period. Europe is second biggest market for the low vision aids market. High awareness among people and better healthcare infrastructure is the reason for the dominance of North America and Europe in the global low vision aids market. Increasing advancement and government focus on reduction of healthcare burden is also expected to be a factor for the growth of the low vision aids market in the region. Asia Pacific low vision aids market is expected to be fastest growing owning to the presence of high patient pool, increasing geriatric population and increasing income.

Low Vision Aids Market: Key Players

Eschenbach Optik GmbH

Enhanced Vision

Freedom Scientific

VisionAid International

Jaggi Jaggi

HumanWare Group

Wipac Ltd.

