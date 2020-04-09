Low-Slope Roofing Market Share 2020: By Purity, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Low-Slope Roofing market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Low-Slope Roofing market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Low-Slope Roofing market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Low-Slope Roofing market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Low-Slope Roofing market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Research Report: CertainTeed, Arma, GAF Roofing, REPP Industries, Hopkins Roofing, Mule-Hide, Owens Corning Roofing

Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Based, Solvent-Based

Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Other

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Low-Slope Roofing market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Low-Slope Roofing markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Low-Slope Roofing markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Low-Slope Roofing market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Low-Slope Roofing market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Low-Slope Roofing market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Low-Slope Roofing market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Low-Slope Roofing market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Low-Slope Roofing market?

Table of Contents

1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Low-Slope Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Low-Slope Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic Roofing

1.2.2 Bituminous Roofing

1.2.3 Rubber Roofing

1.2.4 Metal Roofing

1.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Low-Slope Roofing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Low-Slope Roofing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Low-Slope Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Low-Slope Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low-Slope Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Low-Slope Roofing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low-Slope Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Low-Slope Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Low-Slope Roofing by Application

4.1 Low-Slope Roofing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Building

4.1.2 Commercial Building

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing by Application

5 North America Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Low-Slope Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low-Slope Roofing Business

10.1 CertainTeed

10.1.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

10.1.2 CertainTeed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 CertainTeed Recent Development

10.2 Arma

10.2.1 Arma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Arma Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Arma Recent Development

10.3 GAF Roofing

10.3.1 GAF Roofing Corporation Information

10.3.2 GAF Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GAF Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GAF Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 GAF Roofing Recent Development

10.4 REPP Industries

10.4.1 REPP Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 REPP Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 REPP Industries Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 REPP Industries Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 REPP Industries Recent Development

10.5 Hopkins Roofing

10.5.1 Hopkins Roofing Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hopkins Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hopkins Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hopkins Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 Hopkins Roofing Recent Development

10.6 Mule-Hide

10.6.1 Mule-Hide Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mule-Hide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mule-Hide Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mule-Hide Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 Mule-Hide Recent Development

10.7 Owens Corning Roofing

10.7.1 Owens Corning Roofing Corporation Information

10.7.2 Owens Corning Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Owens Corning Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Owens Corning Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 Owens Corning Roofing Recent Development

…

11 Low-Slope Roofing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Low-Slope Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Low-Slope Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

