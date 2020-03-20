Low Iron Glass Industry-Global Market Analysis, Trend, Companies, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2025

Low Iron Glass Industry studies a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass. Low-iron glass is used for Architectures, display cases, some Furniture, and other applications where clarity is desired.

Low iron glass can be used in many fields, including photovoltaic, furniture, architecture and others. In Europe and North America, low iron glass is wildly used in furniture and architecture fields.

Globally, photovoltaic consumed 846.96 K MT of low iron glass in 2017. Furniture and architecture separately consumed 780.94 KMT and 645.27 K MT in 2017.

Low iron glass manufacturers are distributed all over the world. Global major suppliers include, Vitro Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Euroglas, Asahi Glass, Jinjing Glass, Yaohua Pilkington, CSG Holding, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and Ancai Hi-tech etc. Vitro Glass is market leader in this industry. In 2017, Vitro Glass sales amount share is 10.63%.

Global Low Iron Glass Market is spread across 122 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Geography, low iron glass market is mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and China. Driven by photovoltaic industry and real estate industry, China is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 34.17% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Low Iron Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 3070 million US$ in 2025, from 2090 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Low Iron Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Low Iron Glass Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Vitro Glass

Guardian Glass

Saint-Gobain

Pilkington

Euroglas

Asahi Glass

Jinjing Glass

Yaohua Pilkington

CSG Holding

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

Ancai Hi-tech

Market Segment by Type covers:

Float Glass

Rolled Glass

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Photovoltaic

Furniture

Architecture

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Low Iron Glass Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Low Iron Glass Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Low Iron Glass, with sales, revenue, and price of Low Iron Glass, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Low Iron Glass, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Low Iron Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Low Iron Glass sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

