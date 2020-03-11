Logistics Automation Market Trends and Top Growing Companies to 2026 | Murata Machinery, Vitronic, Toshiba Logistics, Swisslog Holding AG, Others

The market intelligence report on the Logistics Automation Market offers the readers an extensive assessment of the sector, along with the potential growth of the same to be expected in the coming years. In the study, 2016 and 2017 have been referred to for determining the past performance, while 2018 has been assumed as the base year to predict the trajectory of the progress of the industry during the forecast years from 2019 to 2026. The report is aimed at helping the reader get a holistic view of the market with all crucial aspects in order to decipher optimum business plans.

The Global Logistics Automation Market is forecast to reach USD 120.08 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The logistics automation market is rising rapidly in the global market owing to the proliferation of the adoption rate of automation in the logistics chains globally. The convenience of lesser human effort and enhanced overall operational improvement is fueling up the market growth of logistics automation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Logistics Automation Market on the basis of end users, automation type, components of logistics, logistics model, and region:

Murata Machinery, Vitronic, Toshiba Logistics, Wisetech Global, Swisslog Holding AG, ULMA Handling Systems, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Air & Sea Inc., FedEx Corp., United Parcel Service, Inc., among others.

In the year 2018, Manufacturing Industries segment has witnessed the highest market demand. The manufacturing industries currently are prone to have the highest utilization of the logistics system as both the raw materials and end manufactured products require the logistics system

End Users Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Manufacturing Industries

Retails

eCommerce

Oil & Gas Industries

Food & Beverages

Government Utilities

Healthcare Market

IT Industries

Others

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hardware Centric

Software Centric

Components of Logistics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Warehouse Management

Material Handling & Transportation

Logistics Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

First Party Logistic Model

Second Party Logistic Model

Third Party Logistic Model

Fourth Party Logistic Model

Fifth Party Logistic Model

Aims of the study

To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

Calculate capacity utilization rate.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the end-users in the logistics automation market, manufacturing industries segment is likely to continue being the leader of the market with almost 29.0% of market possession and would grow with a CAGR of 13.0% by 2026. Manufacturing Industries are the core participator of this market. Raw materials are essential in every stage of the production or manufacturing of products. Apart from raw materials, the manufactured products are also required to be delivered to the retailers or supply chains. Almost all the manufacturing industries are required to have their own or partnered logistics for smooth operational functioning.

The rise in the eCommerce industry compels a vast demand for the logistics chain. As the online-purchased products have to be delivered to the buyers’ place. Being solely dependent upon the logistics chain, the eCommerce industry encounters a higher growth rate of 17.3% by 2026.

Material handling in warehousing and end-delivering involves some highly productive machines. Automation helps gain higher productivity with nearly zero percentage of errors. Hardware-centric sub-segment of automation type segment thus had a market share of 37.6% in 2018 in the logistics automation market.

