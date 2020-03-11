Location Analytics Market Projected to Surpass $19.61 Billion by 2023: Worldwide Top Key Players – Cisco, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, SAP SE, TIBCO Software, Pitney Bowes

Location Analytics Market Projected to Surpass $19.61 Billion by 2023: Worldwide Top Key Players – Cisco, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, SAP SE, TIBCO Software, Pitney BowesMarch 11, 2020
Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.
The Global Location Analytics Market was valued at USD 8.35 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 19.61 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.29% over the forecast period, 2019-2026.
Location analytics offers a wide range of potential applications to the users, not limiting itself to a single department or an organization. Several businesses are using geographical information for analyzing, visualizing, and understanding the location-based information in making decisions related to the organization. Location analytics further uses the past data of customer profiles and their preferences to understand various trends and patterns, globally. Growth in the retail industry, growing use of GPS devices, and technological advancements in the field of GIS technology are driving the location analytics market.
Location Analytics Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Location Analytics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Location Analytics Market Segment by Type, covers
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load
Reporting and Visualization
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
Others
Location Analytics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Risk Management
Emergency Response Management
Customer Experience Management
Remote Monitoring
Supply Chain Planning and Optimization
Sales and Marketing Optimization
Predictive Assets Management
Inventory Management
Others
