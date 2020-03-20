LNG BUNKERING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, TYPES, APPLICATIONS, REVENUE AND TOP MANUFACTURERS: SKANGAS AS, GASNOR AS, STATOIL ASA, BARENTS NATURGASS AS | 2020-2025 FORECAST

The Global LNG Bunkering Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 50% by 2025. The market is growing due to its demands as an attractive alternative fuel for seagoing vessels and inland vessels. LNG Bunkering is used to because of its lesser polluting characteristics. The demand is primarily observed in Europe and North America.

LNG is considered as a potential substitute according to IMO emission prerequisites, due to its negligible sulfur content. The LNG also produces low NOx contrary to fuel oil and marine diesel oil. LNG is clean burning fuel which is coupled with financial points of interest on a calorific value basis among other fuels.

Key players are investing substantially in research and development of LNG Bunkering technology for efficient applications. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of LNG Bunkering. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global LNG Bunkering Market has been segmented based on Type, Vessel type, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global LNG Bunkering Market during forecast period owing to high awareness and availability of supporting infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Skangas AS, Gasnor As, Statoil ASA, Barents Naturgass As, and Others.

