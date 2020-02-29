Lithium Derivative Market 2020 In-depth Industry Analysis by Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities & Growth By 2025

Lithium Derivative Market 2020 In-depth Industry Analysis by Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities & Growth By 2025February 29, 2020
Global Lithium Derivative Market
Lithium is been proving to be a very useful metal for various needs. It serves the humans in many forms whether it is medicinal, industrial or any other form. Lithium is used in mood-stabilizing drugs which helps people with extreme mood disorders or suffering from bipolar disorder. Lithium salts are used in various industries for several processes proven useful to increase ease, comfort improve the quality or save energy.
Lithium carbonate is a highly used derivative of lithium. Lithium has got many applications such as pharmaceuticals, aluminium production, enamel industry, glass, ceramic, lithium-ion batteries and many others. With the growing demand for portable electronic devices like chargers, laptops and many more, there is a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries driving the global lithium derivative market. Other factors like emergency of electric vehicle, increasing demand for glass and ceramic production are increasing the demand for global lithium derivative market.
The global lithium derivative market is categorized into several segmentation including application, type, and region. Based on the application, the global lithium derivative market is divided into Lubricants & greases, Metallurgic, Glass & ceramic, Aluminium smelting & alloys, Polymers, Medicals, Batteries, and others. Based on the type, the global lithium derivative market is classified into Lithium Metal, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate, Butiylilithium and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global lithium derivative market is a wide range to North America, USA, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global lithium derivative market includes Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., General Lithium (Haimen) Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, SQM, FMC Corporation, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd., ZHONGHE CO., LTD, and more others
Key Market Players
- FMC Corporation
- Albemarle Corporation
- SQM
- Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.
- Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co.Ltd.
- General Lithium
- ZHONGHE CO., LTD
- Umicore S.A.
- Targray Technology International, Inc.
- Others
Market Segments: Lithium Derivatives Market
- By Type
- Lithium Carbonate
- Lithium Hydroxide
- Lithium Chloride
- Lithium Metal
- Butiylilithium
- Others
- By End-Use
- Batteries
- Lubricants & greases
- Medicals
- Metallurgic
- Glass & ceramic
- Aluminium smelting & alloys
- Polymers
- Others
- By Region (tentative)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of the World
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Patent Websites
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Technology consultants
- Battery Associations
- Un Comrade
- E-commerce websites
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Battery suppliers
- E-commerce platforms
- Tech companies
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
- Quality Control Organizations
- Environmental Authorities
- Automotive companies
