Lithium Derivative Market 2020 In-depth Industry Analysis by Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities & Growth By 2025

Lithium is been proving to be a very useful metal for various needs. It serves the humans in many forms whether it is medicinal, industrial or any other form. Lithium is used in mood-stabilizing drugs which helps people with extreme mood disorders or suffering from bipolar disorder. Lithium salts are used in various industries for several processes proven useful to increase ease, comfort improve the quality or save energy.

Lithium carbonate is a highly used derivative of lithium. Lithium has got many applications such as pharmaceuticals, aluminium production, enamel industry, glass, ceramic, lithium-ion batteries and many others. With the growing demand for portable electronic devices like chargers, laptops and many more, there is a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries driving the global lithium derivative market. Other factors like emergency of electric vehicle, increasing demand for glass and ceramic production are increasing the demand for global lithium derivative market.

The global lithium derivative market is categorized into several segmentation including application, type, and region. Based on the application, the global lithium derivative market is divided into Lubricants & greases, Metallurgic, Glass & ceramic, Aluminium smelting & alloys, Polymers, Medicals, Batteries, and others. Based on the type, the global lithium derivative market is classified into Lithium Metal, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate, Butiylilithium and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global lithium derivative market is a wide range to North America, USA, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global lithium derivative market includes Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., General Lithium (Haimen) Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, SQM, FMC Corporation, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd., ZHONGHE CO., LTD, and more others

Key Market Players

FMC Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

SQM

Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co.Ltd.

General Lithium

ZHONGHE CO., LTD

Umicore S.A.

Targray Technology International, Inc.

Others

Market Segments: Lithium Derivatives Market

By Type Lithium Carbonate Lithium Hydroxide Lithium Chloride Lithium Metal Butiylilithium Others

By End-Use Batteries Lubricants & greases Medicals Metallurgic Glass & ceramic Aluminium smelting & alloys Polymers Others

By Region (tentative) North America S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of the World



Key Sources

Industry Associations

Patent Websites

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Technology consultants

Battery Associations

Un Comrade

E-commerce websites

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Battery suppliers

E-commerce platforms

Tech companies

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

Quality Control Organizations

Environmental Authorities

Automotive companies

