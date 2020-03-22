Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global liposuction surgery devices market size was estimated at USD 516.74 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. Growing beauty consciousness among a large population and increasing demand for liposuction procedures by both men and women are majorly driving the market.

In addition, the growing number of cosmetic surgeries across the globe is another driving factor of market growth. Liposuction surgery is gaining popularity due to increasing promotions by social media, minimal health risks, and better results while reducing costs. Besides growing trends in non-invasive cosmetic procedures, many women prefer undergoing a cosmetic surgery rather than changing their lifestyle.

The need for immediate results instead of adopting a healthy lifestyle by following a healthy diet, and exercise, most people are preferring liposuction surgery due to better and faster results. Hence, the growing desire to improve ones appearance is expected to propel the demand for liposuction surgery. Rising awareness among a large population for aesthetic appearance is another major driving factor of this market. The Research behind ˜THISISME campaign by Allergan studied that, out of 2000 women, 20% of women desired to look approximately 5 years younger, 41% desired to look fresher and radiant. Hence, the growing trend among women for a natural look is increasing the demand for liposuction surgery, thereby driving industry growth.

Increasing technological enhancements in the liposuction procedure are also propelling the Industry growth. Wide range of advancements have been incorporated to the traditional fat suctioning technique. They include power, laser, ultrasound, and radiofrequency (RF). Each technology has its own set of advantages and complications. Hence, increasing awareness for these advancements among surgeons is driving the liposuction surgery devices market.

Product

Type Insights of Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

By product type, the market is categorized as portable and standalone liposuction surgery devices. Standalone liposuction surgery devices segment held a maximum share of the market in 2018. In addition, high preference by surgeons for standalone surgery devices also accounted for a major share of this segment.

Portable liposuction surgery devices segment is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to standalone liposuction surgery devices owing to its easy usage. In addition, the rise in technological advancements in these devices and reasonable rates is impacting the segment growth. Hence, growing awareness of the benefits offered by these devices is expected to drive the demand, thereby boosting market growth.

Portable liposuction surgery accessories are convenient to use. They are well organized and can be easily plugged-in and operated in surgeries. Owing to the integration of multiple modalities in a compact system, these devices are predicted to gain significant popularity among surgeons across the globe, thereby propelling its demand.

Technology Insights of Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

By technology, liposuction surgery devices segment is categorized into tumescent liposuction, Ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL), Laser-assisted liposuction (LAL), Power-assisted liposuction (PAL), BodyJet or Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL), and others. Others segment include suction-assisted liposuction, twin cannula-assisted liposuction, and radiofrequency-assisted liposuction.

Amongst all, laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) segment registered considerable share of the market in 2018 and is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to increased adoption due to its benefits, such as a quick and effective way of removing body fat. In addition, laser-assisted liposuction does not require a hospital stay for the patient and can return to the normal life in a few days.

Improved efficacy and safety features of laser-assisted liposuction in comparison to traditional liposuction method is another driving factor of the segment. Integration of ultrasound technology in modern lasers is one of the major factors of the segment growth. Moreover, better aesthetic results and skin retraction, reduced fatigue, less blood loss, and less recovery time are few other benefits offered by laser-assisted technology.

Regional Insights of Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to increased adoption of modern technologies and the presence of numerous industry players.

The rising obesity problems in the region that ultimately increase the demand for fat loss solutions is expected to drive the demand for liposuction surgery. Growing awareness for obesity and related health conditions among the large population in the region is also propelling the demand for targeted surgery, thereby driving the market.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a faster rate owing to awareness among people for the benefits of liposuction, increased disposable income, and rising demand for the targeted surgery by the fashion and film industry. Also, medical tourism and growing healthcare industry in the region is propelling the growth of market.

Market Share Insights of Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

Some of the players in market include Solta Medical, Cynosure Inc., Sciton Inc., Wells Johnson Co, Invasix Ltd, Zeltiq aesthetics Inc, Alma Lasers, Bausch Health, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Hologic Inc., and YOLO Medical Inc. These players are focusing on adopting various strategies, such as innovations in the existing technologies, research and development, and increasing awareness for the surgery in untapped regions across the globe. For instance, Save Face, is one of the national register of accredited practitioners, recently launched a consumer awareness campaign on the London Underground in December 2014. The campaign focused on patient awareness regarding aesthetic treatment.

Similarly, Galderma held a global campaign in Monaco to increase safety awareness and educate potential patients to eliminate the myth of unnatural looking aesthetic treatment.

