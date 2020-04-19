Light Vehicle Front End Modules Industry Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast to 2026| HBPO Group, Magna, Valeo

“

Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Light Vehicle Front End Modules market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles HBPO Group, Magna, Valeo, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun .

Summary

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.

The Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 30% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.

The global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market was 6850 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12300 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Light Vehicle Front End Modules market:

HBPO Group, Magna, Valeo, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry.

– Different types and applications of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry.

– SWOT analysis of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Sedan

SUV

Others

Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Light Vehicle Front End Modules markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market.

