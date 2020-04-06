Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Products, Applications, Growing Demand, Trends, Growth Rate, Key Players and Regional Outlook

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

This Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Technology, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making ,offers by OrbisResearch.com

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3635825

Market Overview

The global life science & chemical instrumentation market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growing investment from the pharmaceutical industry in drug discovery and development will boost the demand for life science instruments for drug validation. Additionally, growing food safety concerns, increasing public-private investments in life science research, technological advancements in analytical instruments are driving the market of life science instruments and chemicals. However, the lack of skilled professionals, the high cost of life science & chemical instrumentation is further impeding the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Instrumentation in Life Sciences & chemical addresses different aspects of instrumentation that hold the keys to cutting-edge research and innovative applications. Various kinds of conventional instruments have been used in the life sciences and chemistry fields. Technology for the life sciences and chemistry has advanced tremendously in the past ten years in both the public and private sectors.

Key Market Trends

Chromatography holds the major share in Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market

Chromatography is an analytical instrument that measures the content of various analytes in a given sample, and in many cases helps to quantify the analyte. Chromatography is mostly done to analyze compounds that can are in a liquid state, and in case of gas chromatography (GC), the analytes can be vaporized without decomposition. It is widely used to test the purity of substances or to separate a mixture into its basic components. Chromatography has a profound use in analytical chemistry, owing to its ability to offer excellent features, like accurate separation capabilities, reproducibility, and quicker separation. Chromatography method is used in many pharmaceutical applications, such as identifying the amount of chemical in drugs. The increased use of chromatography tests in drug approvals and rising support from the government in the form of funds are considered to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

North America is the largest growing region

In North America, chemical instrumentation technology is used in many applications. Chemical instrumentation has proven to be an effective technology for final production testing, pharmaceutical applications, environmental monitoring, and food testing, among others. Other factors propelling the growth of North America life science and chemical instrumentation market, include increasing need for drug discovery, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and augmented demand for rising food safety concerns. Moreover, the increasing focus on the development of new and improved drug assessment techniques, to discover highly complex drugs, has played a vital role in the evolution of innovative chemical methods in the region, which further drives the North America life science and chemical instrumentation market.

Competitive Landscape

Market players in life science and chemical instrumentation market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios by adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. While only a few companies are coming forward with innovative technologies and new product launches. For instance, in February 2018 – Bruker Corporation acquired IRM2, a developer of high-speed infrared (IR) imaging microscopes based on quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology and in June 2017 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of CFX Maestro Software for CFX Real-Time Instruments, a complete workflow solution for real-time PCR data collection and analysis.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/life-science-and-chemical-instrumentation-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Analytical Instruments

4.2.3 Increasing Public-Private Investments in Life Science Research

4.2.4 Increasing Food Safety Concerns

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Instruments

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 PCR

5.1.2 DNA Sequencing

5.1.3 Flow Cytometry

5.1.4 Spectroscopy

5.1.5 Electrophoresis

5.1.6 Chromatography

5.1.7 Immunoassay

5.1.8 Centrifuges

5.1.9 Other Technologies

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Healthcare Providers

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO)

5.2.4 Academia & Research Institutes

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson & Company

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.4 Bruker Corporation

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.7 Illumina Inc.

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 Waters Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3635825

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155