Life Insurance Providers Industry Segments By Type, Term Life, Whole Life, Equity Indexed Life, Accidental Death Insurance

The life insurance providers market consists of sale of life insurance policies. Life insurance providers enter into a legal contract with the insurance policy holder, where the insurer (life insurance provider) promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person. The life insurance providers are primarily engaged in the pooling of risk by underwriting insurance (that is, assuming the risk and assigning premiums) and annuities.

The rise in disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to drive the life insurance providers industry. Economic growth in the middle income group translates to higher disposable income which allows them to invest in life insurance products. According to report by Swiss Re Institute’s, world’s seven largest emerging markets will contribute 42% of global growth with China contributing 27%. This rising disposable income, especially in emerging countries is expected to increase demand for life insurance plans thereby driving the life insurance providers market.

Life Insurance Providers Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Term Life Insurance

2. Whole Life Insurance

3. Variable Life Insurance

4. Equity Indexed Life Insurance

5. Accidental Death Insurance

6. Other Life Insurance

By Application:

1. Agency

2. Brokers

3. Bancassurance

4. Digital & Direct Channels

The Life Insurance Providers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the life insurance providers market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Life Insurance Providers Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Life Insurance Providers Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Life Insurance Providers Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Life Insurance Providers Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Life Insurance Providers Market

Chapter 27. Life Insurance Providers Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Life Insurance Providers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Life Insurance Providers market are

Munich Re

AXA

Generali

Allianz

China Life Insurance Company Limited

