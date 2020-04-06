Legionella Testing Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Services, Growth, Key Players and Future Estimations

“Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

Market Overview

The global Legionella testing market is experiencing considerable growth due to factors like the rising incidence of pneumonia and Legionella-related illnesses, increasing demand for rapid advanced diagnostic techniques and technological advancements in the field of bacterial testing. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, the US witnessed 6238 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in 2017. While this incidence number is relatively low, it is still an increment of 13.6% in the number of cases when compared to 2016 estimates. Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious but the disease can be contracted by contaminated water droplets and mist. Similar to the US, Legionnaires’ disease in EU countries is an uncommon and sporadic respiratory infection with low notification rates. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the overall notification rate for Legionnaires’ disease increased significantly over the 2011-2015 period. France, Germany, Italy, and Spain accounted for 69% of all the notified cases in 2015. Despite the low overall number of cases of Legionnaires’ disease incidence, the high growth rate of its prevalence globally is contributing to the growth of the global Legionella testing market. There has been a significant increase in the prevalence of the Legionnaires’ disease globally in the past 5 years. With the rising cases of legionella there is an vital need for the management of disease which can be done by diagnosis and treatment.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, Legionella testing is a method to check the presence of Legionella bacteria in the sample. It is a pathogenic organism that causes Legionellosis, a respiratory disorder (a form of pneumonia). Legionellosis requires intensive care and hospitalization. Hence, it is considered as one of the public health concerns. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4,568 cases of Legionnaires’ disease were reported in the year 2013.

Key Market Trends

Urinary Antigen Test (UAT) is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Legionella Testing Market, Over the forecast period

By type of test, the global Legionella testing market is dominated by UAT, which holds the largest market share among all variants of the diagnostic test for Legionella testing. UAT is a diagnostic tool which provides rapid outcomes, with usually same-day results. Additionally, UAT is not resource-specific and technically intensive like culture-based tests. Since UAT does not require respiratory fluid samples, issues of sensitivity are also overcome. Overall, UAT remains the test for choice for clinicians and diagnostic experts primarily because of ease of handling and rapid testing advantage.

There is currently limited use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based tests and other nucleic acid-based tests in the global Legionella market. However, over the forecast period, this test category is expected to grow significantly because it provides differential advantage like detection of entire serogroups associated with Legionella and rapid testing. Its widespread use in the current market is limited due to the high cost of PCR techniques.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Legionella Testing Market

North America dominated the market due to the increasing cases of patients suffering from Legionella infections and the presence of key players in this region. Furthermore, In order to manage the prevalence of LD the government of USA (CDC) is increasing the awareness among the general public with the environmental legionella isolation techniques evaluation (ELITE) program which will further augment the growth of the market. In 2018, the ELITE Program is planning to add additional performance evaluation criteria to its reports. This would allow regional, national, and international accrediting bodies to evaluate the laboratories in a variety of detection methods, including PCR and bacterial enzyme detection.

Competitive Landscape

The Legionella Testing Market market consists of several major players. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives such as a merger, new product launch, acquisition and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position.

