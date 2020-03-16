LEGAL CANNABIS MARKET TO WORTH +17.7 BILLION WITH AN INCREDIBLE CAGR OF +18.1% BY 2019 TOP PLAYERS- AURORA CANNABIS, BHANG CORPORATION, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Legal Cannabis Market is valued at USD 17.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The rise in legalization of marijuana in various countries is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The use of cannabis for medical purposes is gaining momentum worldwide owing to recent legalizations in various countries. Medical marijuana is used for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as cancer, arthritis, and neurological conditions, such as anxiety, depression, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. Such wide scope of application is anticipated to bode well for the product demand.

Research Trades has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Legal Cannabis Market” Research Report 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of the Legal Cannabis with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house). The research study examines the Legal Cannabis on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Get a sample Copy of this Legal Cannabis Market report now! @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1708001

Legal Cannabis Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, Cannoid, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, mCig, NuLeaf Naturals, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, United Cannabis

Cannabis is also known as hemp. Cannabis is a popular recreational drug around the world, only behind alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. In the United States alone, it is believed that over 100 million Americans have tried cannabis. Cannabis for industrial uses is valuable in tens of thousands of commercial products, especially as fibre ranging from paper, cordage, construction material and textiles in general, to clothing. Hemp is stronger and longer-lasting than cotton. It also is a useful source of foodstuffs (hemp milk, hemp seed, hemp oil) and biofuels. Hemp has been used by many civilizations, from China to Europe (and later North America) during the last 12,000 years. In modern times novel applications and improvements have been explored with modest commercial success.

According to the geographical overview, the players in the developed regions have displayed to have a major share in the Global Legal Cannabis Market revenue generation. While emerging countries like India and China are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) of more efficient solutions. North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are the key segmentations done on the basis of regional outlook.

Legal Cannabis Market, By Type

Marijuana

Industrial Hemp

Legal Cannabis Market, By Application

Medicinal use

Recreational use

Industrial use

This surveyed report accumulates a wide-ranging statistics acquired by proving the research methods and getting the information from trusted sources within the businesses. It also consists of expert estimations to provide readers a much stronger point of view in terms of the Global Legal Cannabis Market. Apart from identifying the factors that support the development of the market, this research report also sheds light on some of the top-notch firms operating therein. The most renowned enterprises in the Global Legal Cannabis Market that provides valuable recommendations are also mentioned in the report. In addition to this, all the information is attained from the financial reports and the strategies that they adopt over the last couple of years.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1708001

Why should buy Legal Cannabis Market analysis report?

General and useful for our observers to understand the Market report by extending precise knowledge through in-depth analysis.

The report covers the Legal Cannabis Market summary, market structure, market constraints, statistical research on the Market depending on the market data.

It allows Market key players to get informational data including market trends, upstream and downstream in the future market.

Detailed information on Legal Cannabis Market analysis, key opportunities, and market evolution, as well as Market limitations and major challenges faced by the competitive market.

The Market report includes performances linked with the manufacturing and distribution systems as well as cost analysis.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Legal Cannabis Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

About us:

Research Trades is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in exact proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also assists you to grow.

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com