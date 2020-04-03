LED Street Lighting Market Overview 2019, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024

The latest report by IMARC Group titled, “LED Street Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, provides an in-depth analysis of the LED street lighting market. LED street lights are considered the most energy efficient and cost-effective lighting solution for several outdoor lighting applications. As compared to the conventional lighting options such as fluorescent and incandescent lights, these lights use almost 50-70% less electricity. Moreover, this type of lighting system is recyclable; contains no harmful gases and substances like mercury, lead or other hazardous chemicals; involves lesser maintenance and waste management procedures; and has longer lifespan as compared to other lighting systems. As a result of these factors, LED street lights are extensively being used for a number of applications. Some of the places where LED street lights are used include urban areas, small-town main streets, commercial districts, industrial parks, interstate highway interchanges and rural inter sections.

Market Trends

Government initiatives have helped in contributing to the growth of the market. For Instance, the Indian government has launched various schemes for the distribution of LED bulb under domestic efficient lighting programme. Apart from this, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) project aims at creating more affordable pathway to LED street light conversion in the United States of America. The initiative like these are expected to bring a positive growth in the global LED street light market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Application:

Residential Street Lighting

Highways and Interchanges

Railway Crossings

Tunnels

Bridges

Housing Complexes and Warehouses

Regions:

India

China

Europe

United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Nichia Corporation, Osram (OSR), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), Eerlight Electronocs and LG Innotek

