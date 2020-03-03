LED Street lighting Market 2020 Industry Growth, Analysis and Manufacturers | Cree, LEOTEK, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, LSI Industries

An LED street light is an integrated light that uses light emitting diodes (LED) as its light source. These are considered integrated lights because, in most cases, the luminaire and the fixture are not separate parts. In manufacturing, the LED light cluster is sealed on a panel and then assembled to the LED panel with a heat sink to become an integrated lighting fixture.

The worldwide market for LED street lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Because LED technology is advancing so rapidly, utility companies and municipalities may have concerns that systems purchased today will become obsolete or will not be compliant with future upgrades. Reputable manufacturers however are making their LED street light offerings future-proof by designing them with replaceable modules that can be swapped out as technology improves.

As well, the Department of Energy’s model specification for roadway luminaires contains an optional clause that requires the luminaire/driver to be able to accept a control signal and dim for future control. Finally, once one community, utility or State successfully implements an LED street lighting system, it paves the way for others to follow.

Market Segment By Type –

• Less Than 100W

• 100-150W

• Greater Than 150W

Market Segment By Application –

• Highway

• Arterials

• Subsidiary Road& Residential Streets

• Other

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

