LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Market to Observe Strong Development by 2016-2026

New report titled “LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Market: Increasing Government Support Boosting Market Growth: Africa Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026” presents key regional and segmental findings along with in-depth market assessment and forecast

In its latest research, XploreMR (XMR) offers a 10-year forecast for the Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market between 2016 and 2026. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across the thirteen African countries, which influence the current nature and future status of the Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market over the forecast period.

The report starts with an overview and eventually provides detailed analysis of the Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with pertinent decision-making insights.

The next section of report highlights LED and OLED displays and lighting products adoption by countries. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026, and sets the forecast within the context of the LED ecosystem, including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, and analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each country.

In the final section of the report, XMR includes a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in LED and OLED displays and lighting products portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the LED and OLED displays and lighting products value chain and the potential players for the same.

Research methodology

The Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market is classified on the basis of displays and lighting products. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis across the Africa region. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis on the LED and OLED displays and lighting products across various countries in the region, covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity, and BPS analysis.

To calculate the Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market size, we have considered revenue generated by displays and lighting products manufacturers. Other major factors considered to estimate market size include total smartphone and smart TV users in each country, population of tier-1 cities, population using LED lighting solutions, government initiatives regarding LED lighting products, and Africa lighting solutions market value. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on the technology trends and economic envelope.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. The report has a detailed analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Africa LED and OLED displays and lighting products market.