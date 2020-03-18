Lease Management Software Market 2019-2027 / Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the lease management software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).The study includes drivers and restraints of the lease management software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the lease management software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the lease management software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the lease management software market by segmenting the market based on the product type,vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Infrastructural development across the globe is enhancing the need for real-time access to property information. In addition to this, the high focus of property or real estate owners on improving scalability, cost-efficacy, and time-efficiency will leverage the demand for property management software.

All these aspects will further impel the growth of lease management software market over the forecast period. In addition to this, asset & product differentiation along with the burgeoning need for SAAS model of property management will further drive the market trends. Nevertheless, security risks, as well as budget constraints related to lease management software, will steer the growth of the market.

On the basis of product type, the market for lease management software can be divided into On-premise and Cloud-based. Based on the vertical, the industry can be classified into Hospitality, Real Estate, Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing & Logistics, Higher Education, and Others.

Some of the major participants in the lease management software business include AMTdirect, AppFolio, Buildium, CoStar Realty Information, Inc., LeaseEagle, Link Systems, Inc. (Prolease), ManageCasa, MRI Software LLC, Nomos One, Odessa Technologies, PropertyBoss Solutions, RAAMP, LLC, Re-Leased Software Company Ltd., Rentec Direct, SimplifyEm, Spacebase, View The Space, and Visual Lease.

