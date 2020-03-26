Learn global specifications of the M2M Services Market

M2M Services Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global M2M Services market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of M2M Services is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global M2M Services market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ M2M Services market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ M2M Services market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the M2M Services industry.

M2M Services Market Overview:

The Research projects that the M2M Services market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of M2M Services Market:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of organization size, service type, industry verticals and region. By organization size, the segments defined are large enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME\’s). Service type includes three segments managed services, professional services and connectivity and data storage services. Industry vertical includes segments namely retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, energy and mining, transportation and logistics, oil and gas and others (education, hospitality).

Global M2M Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global M2M services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the M2M services market. The comprehensive M2M services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting M2M services market growth.

AT&T, EE LIMITED, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint.com, Gemalto NV, AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, INC., PTC, Oracle, Ericsson AB and Verizon Wireless are some of the major players operating within the M2M services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global M2M Services Market

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SME\’s

By Service Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Connectivity and Data Storage Services

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Others (Education, Hospitality)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



